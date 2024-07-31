Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are among several potential suitors for the Crystal Palace star.

Reported Leeds United target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi seems keen to get plans in place for next season with reports suggesting he has decided against joining Crystal Palace on their pre-season tour.

Rak-Sakyi has been linked with a move away from Palace in recent weeks, with Leeds among several Championship sides thought to have expressed an interest in taking him on loan. There is stiff competition for the winger’s signature and Premier League outfit Southampton are even looking into a deal that could see them sign him permanently, either this summer or after a season-long loan, with bids of around £12m thought to have been prepared.

A move away from Selhurst Park looks likely for the 21-year-old but where exactly remains to be seen, with talks ongoing and Southampton seemingly front of the queue. And that looks to have encouraged Rak-Sakyi to remain in the UK with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that he has decided not to join his teammates in the US.

Nixon adds that Palace are ‘surprised’ by Rak-Sakyi’s decision to stay at home, despite their openness to his exit this summer, but it is unclear whether there is any sort of friction between club and player. With less than three weeks until the Premier League kicks off, and less than two until the Championship, the young winger is obviously keen to secure a move and settle in as quickly as possible.

But it could be some time before a move is confirmed, with club and player both thought to want different things. Reports over the past week or so have suggested Rak-Sakyi would prefer a move to Southampton, given they can offer Premier League football, but Sky Sports presenter Michael Bridge believes Palace are hesitant to strengthen a rival and minutes would be more likely in the Championship. Those in charge at Selhurst Park are also thought to want the winger back next summer and so aren’t keen on a permanent option.

"We are told that he would like to join Southampton,” Bridge told GiveMeSport. “But would it be a season-long loan with a permanent, or a season-long loan in general? Palace ideally wanted to loan him to the Championship, but Southampton's interest might change that a little bit, and he would obviously be given more of a first-team opportunity at Southampton than Palace. So as it stands, he is keen to join Southampton, but Palace are more keen for him to learn in the Championship."

Rak-Sakyi’s urgency to get a move finalised will likely reduce Leeds’ chance of winning the race, with wide attacking reinforcements not a current priority. Extensive work has been done scouting that particular area but additions are only expected if one of Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto leaves.