January recruit and new record signing Rutter was named on the Whites bench for Saturday’s enormous relegation-battle six pointer at home to Southampton which marked new Leeds head coach Gracia’s first game in charge.

With the score still goalless, Rutter was brought on to replace Brenden Aaronson with 15 minutes left and Elland Road erupted just two minutes later as Junior Firpo bagged the only goal of the game to seal a 1-0 victory that propelled Leeds out of the drop zone.

Firpo’s strike presented Rutter’s first experience of a Leeds goal inside Elland Road and the 20-year-old is now quickly eyeing another upon next United’s next game in front of their home crowd. With the help of fellow Frenchman Illan Meslier as translator, Rutter also admitted that Saturday’s victory held even more importance in delivering a big blow to a relegation rival.

ELATION: For Leeds United's French pair Georginio Rutter and Illan Meslier after Saturday's victory against Southampton at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Asked on LUTV how it felt to be on the pitch when Firpo scored, Rutter beamed: “Amazing. It was my first time here when the team make a goal. The atmosphere was amazing and I hope next time again. I enjoyed it. Three points for the team is important and for the confidence also and keep going. It was very important because it's two rivals and it's very important to take confidence for the next game."