Javi Gracia could not have hoped for much more in terms of an Elland Road managerial debut with all that was missing from the performance being a few more clear-cut chances. In the context of the table and in light of how poor the visitors were, Leeds had to win, but they did, and rarely, if ever, looked capable of losing this one. The Spaniard rushes headlong into his next challenge, an FA Cup tie at Fulham on Tuesday, but he's off and running at the first sound of the starter's pistol. Here's the YEP take.Good day

Junior Firpo

Much maligned after a frustrating time of it since his arrival from Barcelona, Firpo came back into the team due to Pascal Struijk's concussion issue and having looked decent against Manchester United before a poor outing at Everton, truly seized his opportunity against Southampton. He seemed to relish the license to get wide, stay wide and go forward, getting to the byline to produce crosses. Defensively, where he has come in for the most criticism, he was solid. And of course he picked just about the perfect time for his first ever Premier League goal. The celebrations were deserved. The challenge is to replicate this performance.Javi Gracia

WINNING HUG: From new boss Javi Garcia for Junior Firpo. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

What a welcome to Elland Road. An understated presence on the touchline, Gracia was often seen communicating with his players but never remonstrated. He cajoled rather than scolded. What Leeds need is a calm, sensible head at such a difficult time and that is exactly what he appears to be. His gameplan for Southampton was no-frills and effective enough to work. If he can make Leeds solid and nick the necessary wins, he will have done the job he told the board was possible. This was just a start, but a good enough one.Robin Koch

Controlled a giant man. The sight of Koch leaping high over Paul Onuachu was one to behold. Standing at 6ft 7ins, Onuachu is an imposing figure but Koch gave him little respect in the air and prevented Saints from playing off their targetman.

Bad day

Ruben SellesWhat the newly-installed Southampton boss had planned just didn't ever materialise on the Elland Road pitch, much to his growing frustration. They looked generally clueless on the ball, had no outlet whenever they got possession in the middle and struggled to hurt Leeds. They looked and played like a relegation candidate.

