Twenty brilliant photos of Leeds United fans and new face v Southampton as Elland Road erupts

Leeds had gone ten league games without a win since the 4-3 triumph at home to Bournemouth on November 5 and six of those fixtures had ended in defeat. An awful run cost Jesse Marsch his job as Whites head coach and Leeds lined up for Saturday’s huge clash against the division’s bottom-placed side Southampton sat just one place and one point above the Saints.

There was also a new face leading the Whites dugout as Marsch’s replacement Javi Gracia took his place on the sidelines and the day proved one of huge celebration for the new-look Whites as Junior Firpo’s strike sealed a 1-0 victory. The win took Leeds out of the Premier Leaue drop zone and here are 20 of the best images of United’s fans and new boss Gracia calling the instructions from YEP photographer Bruce Rollinson.