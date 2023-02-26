Leeds United star makes swift return from injury but double blow for Whites midfielder

Seven Leeds loanees took to the pitch in Saturday’s EFL action including right-back Cody Drameh who made an immediate return from injury for Championship outfit Luton Town. Drameh pulled up injured midway through the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley in which he was then substituted in the 32nd minute. But Drameh returned to the starting line up for Saturday’s clash at Birmingham City and played the full duration of a 1-0 victory.

Elsewhere in the second tier, there were further celebrations for Whites duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton at Millwall as the pair both started Saturday afternoon’s contest at Stoke City in which a Zian Flemming strike gave the Lions a 1-0 victory. Creswell again played the full duration of the contest whilst Shackleton stayed on until the 76th minute.

Joe Gelhardt also bagged his latest start for Sunderland but their clash at Coventry City ended in a 2-1 defeat and Gelhardt was taken off in the 70th minute at which point the Black Cats were 2-0 down.

START AND VICTORY: For Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, right, pictured challenging Josh Laurent in Saturday's Championship triumph at Stoke City. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Ian Poveda was named on the bench for Blackpool in their fixture at Reading but was brought on in the 21st minute as part of a contest in which the Tangerines fell to a 3-1 defeat. Tyler Roberts was not involved for QPR who suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Blackburn Rovers. Leo Hjelde is on loan at Rotherham United who visit Swansea City on Monday night.

In League One, there has been a double blow for talented Whites youngster Lewis Bate whose Oxford United side suffered a 3-0 reverse at home to Bristol Rovers in which Bate started before being taken off in the 68th minute. The defeat left Oxford in 17th place and a further blow for Bate then saw manager Karl Robinson sacked on Sunday afternoon.

Alfie McCalmont had a rather better Saturday afternoon for Carlisle United in League Two as he started and played 74 minutes of a 5-2 victory at Crawley Town. Jack Jenkins was not involved for Salford City who also won 5-2 at Mansfield Town.