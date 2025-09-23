Leeds United’s Under-21s were in Premier League 2 action on Monday evening.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United Under-21s lost 3-2 to Crystal Palace in their latest Premier League 2 clash on Monday night with Harry Gray not involved following his weekend first-team call-up.

Gray was an unused substitute on Saturday as Daniel Farke’s side came from 1-0 down to beat Wolves 3-1, with a squad spot opening up amid injuries to Willy Gnonto and Dan James. The 16-year-old was therefore not involved as Scott Gardner’s U21s travelled to London for their latest Premier League 2 fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds side that was also without captain Alfie Cresswell but did involve experienced player-coach Jonny Howson went 2-0 down inside 22 minutes, falling victim to the quality of Romain Esse. The 20-year-old joined Palace from Millwall in a £15million deal last summer and has regular first-team experience, which showed with an assist and goal to put his side clear early on.

Harvey Vincent pulled one back for the young Whites just before half-time with an awkward cross that floated over Palace goalkeeper Harry Lee, and after a gutsy second-half effort Leeds pulled level on 83 minutes through substitute Jacob Render. There was a final twist to come, however, with Luke Browne winning it for Palace in the 90th minute.

Rhys Chadwick was sent off in the aftermath of that Palace winner as Leeds slipped down to 13th in the Premier League 2 table, with two wins and two defeats from their four matches so far. And head coach Gardner gave his reaction to the disappointing late defeat after full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United U21s boss reacts to late Crystal Palace defeat

“It was disappointing to lose to a set play right at the death but for the majority of the game, I thought we were the better side, barring the first 10 to 15 minutes,” Gardner said. “After that, I thought we were very good. I think we have made big steps since the start of the season so I was pleased with that.

“The game, the performance overall, minus the last 30 seconds and in the first 15 minutes, we were pretty dominant. Our performances are team-based and that gives the platform for individuals to stand out. It is just a learning moment. You lose your composure a little bit at the end when things start to get a little bit hectic.

“That is where we maybe lose a little bit of focus for the corner but other than that, I can’t fault them. We will see who we have got available for Thursday and we will make the most of it and try to put on a good show.”

As mentioned by Gardner, Leeds have little time to dwell on the late defeat with an International Premier League Cup meeting with Sporting CP in the calendar for Thursday. It remains to be seen whether the likes of Gray or Cresswell will be back involved for that exciting European game.