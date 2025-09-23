Leeds United welcome the in-form Cherries to Elland Road on Saturday.

Former Leeds United midfielder Lewis Cook could miss out on a weekend return to Elland Road with Bournemouth through injury, admits Cherries boss Andoni Iraola.

Cook was a surprise absence from the Bournemouth squad who played out a goalless draw at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, having only just returned from a lengthy lay-off. The former Thorp Arch academy prospect picked up a knee injury in pre-season and got four minutes off the bench against Brighton earlier this month.

It’s been nine years since Cook swapped Yorkshire for the south coast back in 2016, with the midfielder now a crucial and experienced member of Iraola’s exciting squad. Albeit he was not in the matchday set up against Newcastle and could be sidelined when his current side go to former club Leeds on Saturday.

“Yes, there is probably different scenarios [surrounding absences] because I have to choose 20, even Matai [Akinmboni] was not involved in the squad,” Iraola told the Bournemouth Daily Echo following Sunday’s game. “In the case of Lewis Cook it was because of an injury.

“He fell in training this week, an ugly position and he hurt his shoulder. Nothing in the bone, you know, but the ligaments around the shoulder he was feeling a lot of pain and he was very sore and he tried the last two days managing the pain but he was not running even naturally.

“And I hope he improves and he can be available next week. But it's true that he had a shoulder injury and I don't know if he's going to be available next week.”

York-born Cook came through Leeds’ academy in the years that followed Premier League relegation in 2004, making his debut for the Whites a decade later in 2014. The midfielder went on to play 85 games across two full campaigns in the Championship and domestic cups before stepping up to the Premier League with Bournemouth in 2016.

Leeds United and Bournemouth team news ahead of Elland Road meeting

Bournemouth are also expected to be without another experienced squad member in Adam Smith, who suffered a hamstring injury last month and is out until after the October international break. Young defender Julian Araujo also missed out on Sunday but it’s unclear whether it was fitness-related or a selection call.

Leeds have a few fitness issues of their own to manage ahead of the weekend, most recently a foot injury that forced Jayden Bogle off in the final minutes of Saturday’s impressive 3-1 comeback win at Wolves. Wide pair Dan James (core) and Willy Gnonto (calf) both missed that trip, as did first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri (quad).

The Cherries head to Elland Road this weekend having not lost in the league since a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on the opening night. Iraola’s side are fourth as one of three teams on 10 points so far, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. having beaten Wolves, Spurs and Brighton.

While Cook might not be fit to feature at Elland Road, another former Leeds player could walk out in West Yorkshire on Saturday. Tyler Adams left the Whites for Bournemouth following relegation in 2023, for a fee believed to have been worth more than £20million.