Leeds United face Wolves this afternoon and Daniel Farke has named his starting line-up for the huge Premier League clash.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United starting line-up for this afternoon’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

Leeds head to Molineux hoping to record their first away points of the season, having lost in crushing fashion at Fulham last weekend. Gabriel Gudmundsson’s added-time own goal handed the hosts a late 1-0 victory after another 90 minutes in which Farke’s side failed to score from open play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon’s hosts Wolves are without a single point so far this season, losing four from four against Manchester City, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United. Vitor Pereira’s side have also failed to find the net in three games, struggling for goals in a similar fashion to Leeds.

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Farke revealed both Dan James and Willy Gnonto were ‘major doubts’ for Wolves and neither made it into the matchday squad at all. Brenden Aaronson keeps his place on the right-wing.

Farke has stuck with Noah Okafor down the left, with the Swiss international dangerous in moments at Wolves as he continues to build match sharpness. Another hoping to hit form is Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who leads the line for his second consecutive game in search of a first Leeds goal.

Another selection dilemma came in midfield, with Ao Tanaka’s return from injury ensuring Farke had all five first-team options to pick from. At Wolves, he’s opted to keep Ethan Ampadu in the holding role while a combination of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach will provide balance and attacking threat beyond him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucas Perri’s quad injury means Karl Darlow will deputise at goalkeeper again, following his impressive individual display at Craven Cottage, while Farke has opted for consistency in front of the Welshman. That means Pascal Struijk will partner Joe Rodon once again at centre-back, with Jayden Bogle on the right and Gudmundsson to the left.

That means £15million summer signing Jaka Bijol will have to settle for a place on the substitute’s bench once again, with the Slovenian international needing to be patient. Joel Piroe has also returned from a minor calf issue that kept him out of Fulham to take a spot alongside those other subs.

Another major talking point comes from the substitute’s bench, with Harry Gray involved in the matchday squad after his midweek hat-trick against Scunthorpe. The 16-year-old could be in line for a Premier League debut and is band full of confidence.

Three points could see Leeds climb into the top-half, based on results elsewhere, while defeat could mean a place in the relegation zone. Kick-off at Molineux is at 3pm and the YEP will provide live coverage of the 90 minutes via the live blog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United starting XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Stach, Longstaff; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Meslier, Justin, Bijol, Gruev, Tanaka, Harrison, Piroe, Nmecha, Gray