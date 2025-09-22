Leeds United are back home this weekend with Bournemouth due at Elland Road on Saturday, following a couple of lengthy away days. Daniel Farke’s side will be brimming with confidence after an excellent 3-1 comeback win over Wolves in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all scored their first competitive goals for the club.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Those goals came without wide pair Dan James and Willy Gnonto, both of whom missed out through injury, while first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri was also unavailable. Jayden Bogle also picked up a nasty-looking foot injury late on at Molineux and was replaced by James Justin.
Weekend visitors Bournemouth also have a couple of fitness issues to contend with, both short and long-term, having drawn 0-0 at home to Newcastle United on Sunday to go fourth in the league. And as both teams take stock after last weekend’s action, the YEP has all the latest early injury news ahead of Saturday’s Elland Road meeting.