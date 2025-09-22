Leeds United are back home this weekend with Bournemouth due at Elland Road on Saturday, following a couple of lengthy away days. Daniel Farke’s side will be brimming with confidence after an excellent 3-1 comeback win over Wolves in which Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all scored their first competitive goals for the club.

Those goals came without wide pair Dan James and Willy Gnonto, both of whom missed out through injury, while first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri was also unavailable. Jayden Bogle also picked up a nasty-looking foot injury late on at Molineux and was replaced by James Justin.

Weekend visitors Bournemouth also have a couple of fitness issues to contend with, both short and long-term, having drawn 0-0 at home to Newcastle United on Sunday to go fourth in the league. And as both teams take stock after last weekend’s action, the YEP has all the latest early injury news ahead of Saturday’s Elland Road meeting.

Leeds vs Bournemouth injury latest A look at the latest news from both treatment rooms ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting at Elland Road.

OUT: Enes Unal Unal suffered an ACL injury back in January which required surgery. The striker is still expected to be some way off returning to play.

OUT: Adam Smith The experienced defender picked up a hamstring injury against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last month. Speaking last week, manager Andoni Iraola said he doesn't expect Smith back until after the October international break.

DOUBT: Lewis Cook The Leeds academy graduate is a doubt to face his former club after missing Sunday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle. Iraola revealed after the game his midfielder picked up a shoulder injury after a nasty fall in training.

DOUBT: Lucas Perri The summer signing has missed Leeds' last two away trips with a quad injury. Farke said last week there would be more clarity in the next few days but he remains a doubt until the Whites boss says otherwise.