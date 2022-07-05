The Athletic have reported that Adams is soon to fly to England to undergo a medical and finalise the move, which could eventually be worth around £20m to the Bundesliga side.

And Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco has confirmed that the US Men’s National Team international has already announced his departure to his team-mates.

“He said goodbye to the team on Monday,” said the coach, as reported by RB Live.

"He was very liked here, he's a really good player and a fine character, it hurts to say goodbye."

Tedesco says Adams’ desire to leave is understandable because he wants to play more minutes than Leipzig can currently guarantee. At Leeds he will replace Kalvin Phillips, who made a £45m move to Manchester City on Monday and formed an integral part of the midfield for the past four years. Although the Whites have already signed Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca, the Spaniard is not considered a like-for-like replacement for Phillips and it’s likely that he will play alongside Adams, should the move from Leipzig be completed.

"If a player is unhappy with his playing time - we have an extremely large number of players in the center - then you have to understand him and fulfill his wishes,” said Tedesco.

Leeds hope to have Adams signed this week, as well as at least one other of their top three targets. Director of football Victor Orta and head coach Jesse Marsch are keen to take a squad to Australia on Sunday that closely resembles the one that will start the Premier League season. The Whites are also attempting to bring Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra to the club, as a replacement for the expected-to-depart Raphinha. Sinisterra scored 12 goals and added seven assists in 30 Eredivisie games last season. A striker will then complete their senior summer recruitment. One of Orta’s key targets, Charles De Ketelaere, is also the subject of interest from AC Milan who have reportedly put the first bid on the table this week.

GOODBYES SAID - Tyler Adams has said farewell to his RB Leipzig team-mates as Leeds United close in on their fourth senior summer signing. Pic: Getty