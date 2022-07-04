Leeds United complete fourth signing of summer transfer window

The 18-year-old joins the Whites for a fee of around £5m and has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, running until the summer of 2026.

Gyabi is a highly-rated 18-year-old who joined City from Millwall and played a part in last season's Premier League 2 title triumph for the young Citizens.

Leeds believe they are getting a player who will fight for first team squad involvement this season, although the midfielder is expected to feature for the Under 21s in the PL2 second tier

Gyabi has also won 12 caps for England at youth level, spread across call ups for the Under-15s, Under-16s and Under-18s.