Highly-rated 18-year-old midfielder Gyabi has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Leeds upon completing a £5m switch from City.

The teen played a part in last season's Premier League 2 title triumph for the young Citizens and the new Leeds recruit has drawn upon his experience of facing the young Whites at Elland Road as a key factor in making the move.

“I am really excited," Gyabi told LUTV.

EXCITEMENT: From Leeds United new boy Darko Gyabi.

"Obviously I have seen that they’ve given the young players a lot of opportunities in the first team here.

“I think it was nine debuts in the Premier League last season, so that’s really good. I know a bit about the club, it’s a great club.

“The fans are what has attracted me the most. I played here last season and the fans were crazy in an Under-23s game.

“I can’t imagine how that’s going to be in a full stadium.”

Leeds believe they are getting a player who will fight for first team squad involvement this season, although the midfielder is expected to feature for the Under 21s in the PL2 second tier

Gyabi has also won 12 caps for England at youth level, spread across call ups for the Under-15s, Under-16s and Under-18s.

“I like to get on the ball,” said Gyabi, on what he will offer to the Whites.

“I like to drive with the ball and carry the ball, I am creative and I like to score goals as well, I can keep possession and play forward.