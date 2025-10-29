Leeds United man 'already in trouble' after big Daniel Farke decision

A big claim has been made over one of Leeds United summer signings by a news outlet in his home country.

One of Leeds United’s summer signings is ‘already in trouble’ at Elland Road and doubt has been cast over his Whites future.

The Whites hierarchy authorised a spend of around £100m as ten new additions were made to Daniel Farke’s promotion-winning squad and several of those signings have already established themselves as key players within the Whites ranks. However, as the likes of Sean Longstaff, Anton Stach and Gabriel Gudmundsson have all impressed during the early months of their time with the Whites, the same can not be said of defender Sebastiaan Bornauw.

The former Koln and Anderlecht centre-back was a reported £5.2m addition during the summer transfer window after a deal was agreed with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. The form of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk has limited Bornauw’s appearances to just a solitary start in the surprise Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Championship club Sheffield Wednesday in August.

There was a further blow for the Belgium international when Farke opted to hand a start to Jaka Bijol in place of Struijk in Friday’s home win against West Ham United as Bornauw was left out of the matchday squad altogether. That has led to a damning assessment of his current situation as Belgian news outlet RTBF have suggested the defender’s ‘English adventure has turned into a nightmare’ and claimed he is now viewed as fourth-choice centre back by Farke.

They have suggested Bornauw is ‘already in trouble’ as his lack of involvement with the Whites will hamper his attempts to secure a regular place in the Belgium squad ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals in North America.

What has Daniel Farke said about Sebastiaan Bornauw?

Daniel Farke enjoyed Leeds United's win over West Ham. | Getty Images

Speaking last week, the Whites boss said: “It’s always a bit tricky at centre-back, you don’t change it much. Wingers, strikers, creative midfielders. If you’re chasing a game, changing a centre-back doesn’t make much of an impact. It was good for Jaka that he had the two games, 90 minutes each for his National Team. That’s quite important. For Sebastiaan, it is a bit more tricky because he was not called up for Belgium. We used the international break for an in-house friendly, so they don’t lose the feeling for the positions and bring similar load to the legs. There is no replacement for games but this is professional football.”

