Leeds United fans disagree on Daniel Farke's best player of the season so far

Several Leeds United players have impressed during the opening months of the Premier League season.

Leeds United have experienced mixed fortunes since securing a return to the Premier League by claiming the Championship title last season.

With a hectic summer transfer window behind them, the momentum continued into the first game of the season as summer signing Lukas Nmecha marked his competitive debut by scoring a late penalty as Daniel Farke’s side saw off Everton at Elland Road.

However, that sparked a run of four games without a win as the Whites exited the Carabao Cup with a surprise defeat against Championship crisis club Sheffield Wednesday and collected just one point from Premier League meetings with title contenders Arsenal, Champions League qualifiers Newcastle United and Fulham.

Since an agonisingly late defeat at Craven Cottage, the Whites have improved by claiming wins against Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United and earning a home point against Bournemouth. Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley did inflict defeats on Farke’s men to limit their progress in a hectic run of games - but that win against the Hammers has taken the Whites into Saturday’s trip to Brighton on a high.

So which members of the Leeds squad have impressed this season?

Who do Leeds United fans think has been their player of the season so far?

Leeds United's Welsh defender #06 Joe Rodon (C) celebrates scoring their second goal from a corner in the win over West Ham (Picture: Getty Images)

We asked that question on our Facebook page and there were a whole host of Whites stars suggested as stand-out performers during the first two and a half months of the season.

Jack Torr opted for an increasingly influential defender, saying: “Honestly I was worried about Rodon, a true warrior, but made too many basic mistakes, but so far he's stepped up a couple of levels.” Steve Cruise agreed with the choice of the Wales star as he replied: “If you put all the sentiment to one side Joe Rodon is showing he is a proper Premier League.”

Mark Westerman was very strong in his support of the former Spurs defender. He replied to our post: “Easy, Joe Rodon. Anyone says different knows nothing about football. Class.”

A summer signing got a nod of approval from Chris Barnes. He posted: “I rate Gudmundson. Bud have to admit Longstaff reads the game and makes a massive difference!”

Chris may have opted against Gudmundsson - but Guv Singh Chopra rates the Swede. He said: Gudmundsson. Best left-back in the league! Can attack and defend well.

Another new addition has caught the eye of Hugh Finlay as he said: “If DCL (Dominic Calvert-Lewin) had scored say five goals this far he would walk it thus far work rate is tops but needs closer support.”

And Kevin Carter pointed to a player some felt may not be part of the Whites squad. He posted: “Aaronson! Not the best Leeds player but the best for Farke this season.”

