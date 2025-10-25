Leeds United summer signing Jaka Bijol made his Premier League debut in Friday night’s 2-1 win against West Ham.

Giant Slovenian international centre-back Bijol joined Leeds from Udinese for £15m in the summer transfer window but the defender was suspended for the new season Premier League opener against Everton.

It meant Pascal Struijk lined up alongside Joe Rodon at the heart of the defence against the Toffees and the pair had stayed together since until Friday night’s hosting of West Ham.

Both men excelled

Farke’s men approached the fixture having gone five games without keeping a clean sheet and the Whites boss took the decision to bench Struijk and hand Bijol his Premier League debut alongside Rodon in the middle of the back four.

Both defenders excelled as Farke’s side recorded a 2-1 victory, after which Bijol expressed his clear joy at his Premier League debut, saluting a “big” win with a declaration of “what a night”.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bijol shared an action photo together with the message: “What a night! Premier League debut and a big win at Elland Road under the lights.”