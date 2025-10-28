Leeds United players ranked by minutes played as Daniel Farke preference clear

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 28th Oct 2025, 18:00 GMT

Daniel Farke has put his trust in some key players as Leeds United have made a solid return to the Premier League.

Leeds United have made a solid return to the Premier League and will head to Brighton and Hove Albion looking to widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

Since securing the Championship title on the final day of last season and claiming a return to the top flight, Daniel Farke’s squad was given something of an overhaul and the rewards have come in the form of hard-earned wins against Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.

With 11 points from their first nine games, the Whites have given themselves a platform for a successful bid to avoid relegation back into the second tier - and Farke has shown a clear desire to rely on a number of key players.

But how many minutes have each Whites star racked up during the opening months of the season?

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United change in bookies predicted final Premier League table amid Burnley, Sunderland, Brentford boosts

Minutes played this season: 64

1. James Justin

Minutes played this season: 64 | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Minutes played this season: 78

2. Sam Byram

Minutes played this season: 78 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Minutes played this season: 90

3. Sebastiaan Bornauw

Minutes played this season: 90 | Nigel French/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Minutes played this season: 180

4. Jaka Bijol

Minutes played this season: 180 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Minutes played this season: 226

5. Willy Gnonto

Minutes played this season: 226 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Minutes played this season: 233

6. Lukas Nmecha

Minutes played this season: 233 | George Wood/Getty Images Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice