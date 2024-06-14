Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United’s failed pursuit of the youngster kicked off a chaotic summer.

Former high-profile Leeds United target Charles De Ketelaere has reportedly secured a permanent move to Atalanta, following a successful loan spell.

De Ketelaere was among several promising young talents eyed by Leeds in the summer of 2022, with sporting director Victor Orta keen to strengthen Jesse Marsch’s squad in a bid to improve on the previous season’s relegation scare. But despite tabling an offer suitable for Club Bruges, progression was stalled with the young Belgian thought to be looking elsewhere.

He eventually joined AC Milan that summer but struggled to make an impact during his first campaign with the Italian giants, eventually joining Atalanta on loan last summer, where things have vastly improved. He made 40 appearances for the San Siro club without scoring but the 23-year-old registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for Atalanta, helping his side to a first major trophy since 1962 with last month’s Europa League triumph.

That form has seemingly been enough for Atalanta to commit serious money to signing De Ketelaere permanently, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on the completion of a deal worth €25million (around £21m) in total. The Bergamo-based side will pay around €23m upfront, with a further €2m of performance-related add-ons. The deal represents a significant loss for Milan, who bought De Ketelaere for around £29m just two years ago.

Nonetheless, after a poor debut campaign in Milan De Ketelaere looks to have rediscovered form and proven a more than capable option for Atalanta, who tore Liverpool apart during their Europa League campaign. The attacking midfielder has also earned a place in the Belgium squad for this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Leeds were made to wait for much of the 2022 transfer window before missing out on De Ketelaere, having identified him as one of the brightest young talents in Europe at Club Bruges. The Belgian side’s valuation was met but it seems the player was keen on a move to Milan and after waiting in the wings for an opening that never came, those in charge at Elland Road were forced to move on.

“Bruges had already reached an agreement with Leeds, who offered a considerable sum, but Charles was determined to go only to AC Milan,” Former Club Bruges director Vincent Mannaert recently said. “Initially, the Rossoneri [Milan] offered €22million, and the directors would have preferred a transfer to the Premier League.

“It was not easy [negotiating with Milan chiefs Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara], but they showed great professionalism. Maldini always made his point of view clear to me, but in the end, Charles’ desire to move to AC Milan was decisive.”

The rejection of De Ketelaere kicked into gear a chaotic summer in which Leeds failed to land multiple attacking targets in somewhat comical fashion. A move for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo looked likely until sporting director Orta returned from the Netherlands alone - Gakpo has since explained the rather unusual method he used to make his decision.

Leeds then turned their focus onto Bamba Dieng, having agreed a deadline-day deal worth £10m, with chairman Andrea Radrizzani even taking to social media and all but confirming the deal. But the forward U-turned at the last minute and refused to board the plane heading to West Yorkshire, attempted to join OGC Nice but then failed a medical and remained at Marseille.