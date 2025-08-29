Leeds United transfers as target makes decision amid major director update

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites prepare for the final days of the summer transfer window.

A Leeds United transfer target has reportedly made a decisive decision over a move during the final days of what has already been a hectic summer transfer window.

Since securing promotion via their Championship title win, the Elland Road hierarchy have authorised a spend of around £100 million as ten new players were added to Daniel Farke’s squad in preparation for their return to the Premier League. With a winger and a striker still said to be on the list of priorities before the transfer window comes to a close at 7pm on Monday, one reported target looks set to return to his home country after a Champions League club made a firm move for his services earlier this week.

Portuguese news outlet A Bola have reported the Whites had an interest twice-capped Portugal international Jota Silva as his future appears increasingly likely to be spent away from Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest. The report claims reigning Primeira Liga champions Sporting CP have stolen a march on Leeds by proposing a season-long loan deal with an option to convert the move into a permanent switch next summer - although also suggests other factors such as appearances made and goals scored could decide the size of the fee.

The report also reveals Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis wanted the permanent sale of the player and was looking to recoup the £6 million fee they paid to Vitoria Guimaraes to secure his services last summer. However, with a loan move now in the works, Jota is said to be ‘excited about the possibility of going to a club that fights for the national title’ and one that will be in the league phase of the Champions League this season. The move will also see the winger reunited with Sporting coach Rui Borges after the duo worked together with Vitoria Guimaraes prior to Jota’s move to the City Ground.

Official delivers major update on Whites target

AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United are one of several clubs to be linked with a move for Juventus forward Nico Gonzalez.

The Argentina international spent last season on loan with the Serie A giants before completing a permanent move from league rivals Fiorentina last month. However, there has been speculation in Italy suggesting Gonzalez could be allowed to depart during the final days of the summer transfer window and both Leeds and La Liga club Atletico Madrid have both been linked with a move for his services. However, Juventus director Damien Comolli has now suggested it is likely Gonzalez will remain with his club and revealed no talks over a pre-deadline deal were taking place.

Speaking after the Champions League took place in Monaco on Thursday, Comolli said of Gonzalez’s future: “I don't think he can leave. We are not talking with Atlético de Madrid about Nico. Nor with any other club. So I don't believe it, I think he's going to stay with us.”

