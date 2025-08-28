Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media ahead of Leeds United’s match against Newcastle United at the weekend

Leeds United's £18m summer signing Noah Okafor is a major doubt for Saturday's Elland Road meeting with Newcastle United.

Though much has been made of the injury and suspension issues the Magpies suffered in their game against Liverpool, Daniel Farke is without two starting midfielders in Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka. The duo have both sustained MCL problems and will miss several weeks.

Farke revealed in his pre-game press conference that winger Okafor has a groin niggle that puts his involvement in doubt. The German believes Newcastle are better equipped to deal with absences than his newly-promoted side.

Daniel Farke on Leeds United injuries and Newcastle United depth

"I watched the game on Monday, they were the better side with 11 men and even with 10 men, even when players went off injured," he said. "They have a squad to react to injuries. For us Ethan is not available, Ao is not available. Both key players for us. We had them for Everton and were there with a win. For us it's a bit more difficult to replace players of this calibre in comparison to a squad equipped for the Champions League. We accept this and go with what we've got and try to win as many points as possible."

Okafor's availability for Newcastle is not yet known, having reported an issue after the Carabao Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

"There were glimpses of his class against Arsenal," said Farke. "He was in good situations, had a great chance and should have scored with one chance. He showed he is capable of beating defenders with pace, creativity, strength, and dribbling. Solid start but space for improvement. He’s more or less the only player who came out of Sheffield Wednesday with a few doubts. Spoke about groin problems. More or less the only major doubt."

Newcastle United team news

As for Saturday's opponents, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Fabian Schar are among their doubts. Tonali picked up a shoulder problem on Monday night, while Joelinton also went off injured against Liverpool.

Schar suffered a suspected concussion and will need to go through the necessary return-to-play protocols. Anthony Gordon's red card will rule him out through suspension.

