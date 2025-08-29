Hisense Leeds Lounge | Jess Hornby/Leeds United FC

With cutting edge technology offering the Premier League of hospitality, Leeds United’s new Hisense Lounge at Elland Road is open for business (and a celebratory drink).

The club unveiled its new Hisense Leeds Lounge at the iconic Elland Road Stadium ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

The Hisense Leeds Lounge, a 300-seater premium hospitality lounge and conference space on the 2nd floor of the East Stand, features cutting-edge technology upgrades from leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense throughout the space. The centrepiece is a spectacular 8m x 2m screen from Hisense located on the stage, ensuring guests can enjoy exceptional picture quality and immersive sound when relaxing pre-game, catching up at half-time, or engulfed in a live match.

Alongside the technological improvements, the new lounge includes two new high-spec bars and its own dedicated state-of-the-art restaurant kitchen allowing for a wider range of high-quality food and beverage options.

New Hisense Leeds Lounge is unveiled | Jess Hornby

Displayed across each wall, guests will find tastefully presented photographs paying tribute to some of Leeds’ most accomplished sporting figures of all disciplines from Nicola Adams, Rob Burrow, David Batty to Paul Hunter and Kadeena Cox.

Along with the Hisense Leeds Lounge, the East Stand at Elland Road also boasts several substantial new restaurant, bar and lounge upgrades including several new Hisense 100” TVs ready for fans to experience ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

READ MORE: Latest news from Elland Road here

The opening of the Hisense Leeds Lounge deepens the successful partnership between Hisense and Leeds United. Beginning in 2020, the partnership continues to demonstrate a strong integration between the two brands, with Hisense TVs and appliances supporting Leeds United’s hospitality throughout the stadium. Almost every box, lounge, restaurant and concourse across the near 38,000-seater stadium features Hisense products.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, commented: “The Hisense Leeds Lounge marks a new step in our long-standing partnership with Leeds United, providing guests with a world-leading matchday experience powered by Hisense’s award-winning technology. We’re incredibly proud that even more fans can benefit from our exceptional product line as part of their day at Elland Road and with the Hisense Leeds Lounge, we have the chance to showcase some of the very best there is to offer in audio-visual technology.”

The new Hisense Lounge Access Pass | Jess Hornby

Morrie Eisenberg, Chief Business Officer at Leeds United, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome fans back to Elland Road with the opening of the Hisense Leeds Lounge, setting a new standard in hospitality ahead of the new Premier League season. The opening showcases the tangible value that Hisense’s partnership with Leeds United gives to fans, with thousands more able to benefit from its superb technology products in our iconic stadium every season.”

The installation of the Hisense Leeds Lounge was carried out by Hisense B2B and their partners at Willow Communications.