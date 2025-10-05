New Leeds United ace issues unbelievable message with vow on personal first, team feeling and message for fans

A Leeds United star has saluted a personal Whites first.

New Whites star Noah Okaor has saluted a personal Leeds United first with a declaration about his team and the club’s fans.

Swiss international winger Okafor joined Leeds for £18m from AC Milan in the summer and the 25-year-old scored his first goal at Elland Road in Saturday’s Premier League hosting of Tottenham Hotspur.

“Unbelievable”

The winger’s close-range finish was ultimately not enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat but Okafor has saluted his personal first and declared his pride in the team and appreciation of the club’s fans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Okaor posted a photograph oh himself celebrating his goal together with the message: “First at Elland Road. Unbelievable support from our fans. Proud of this team. We keep going.”

