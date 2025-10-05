Mohammed Kudus starred to help Tottenham Hotspur to a 2-1 victory against Leeds United.

Tottenham star Mohammed Kudus has made a Leeds United claim on the back of Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Elland Road.

Summer signing Kudus lined up at Leeds having already bagged four assists from his first six Spurs outings and the winger bagged another and also a first goal in victory for Thomas Frank’s side.

With the score goalless, Kudus firstly sent Mathys Tel away to put Spurs ahead and the Ghana international star then netted after the break to put Spurs back in front after Noah Okafor had equalised.

Leeds created a host of decent chances but it was Spurs who left with all three points and Kudus has claimed that “who wanted it more” proved key to success.

"We knew that we had to match that”

Speaking post match to SPURSPLAY, Kudus said: “I think the game was less about tactics, it was about grit and dedication and who wants it more because they are running, they are fighting for the ball.

"We knew that we had to match that intensity and I think that was what the game was about.

"I think everyone was on top form for us to get the win."

Kudus celebrated his goal by running over to the South Stand and sitting on a seat in front of United’s supporters.

Asked about his celebration, he quipped: “That was the closest chair I could find"