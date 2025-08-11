The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the Whites prepare to face Everton in the first game of the Premier League season.

The pre-season friendlies are consigned to the history books and Leeds United are now fully focused on their return to the Premier League with just a week to go until Everton visit Elland Road in the final fixture of the opening weekend of the campaign.

It has been a productive summer transfer window for the Whites after they secured deals for goalkeeper Lucas Perri, defensive trio Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol and Gabriel Gudmundsson, midfielders Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach and former Wolfsburg forward Lukas Nmecha.

Further additions are in the works and the Whites have been credited with an interest in Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss after he impressed during what was an otherwise dismal season as the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League. The 22-times capped Morocco international has remained at the King Power Stadium despite being linked with several clubs across Europe during the summer and started the Championship season in impressive fashion with two assists in his side’s 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

However, there is an expectation the attacking midfielder will leave Leicester before the summer transfer window comes to a close next month - and the Telegraph’s John Percy has revealed one of the Whites’ new Premier League rivals are ready to provide competition for his signature.

Posting on X, he said: “Newcastle have a strong interest in Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss and are looking at a possible deal. El Khannouss has a release clause and is also attracting interest from other PL clubs including Leeds in this window.”

Free agent move backed

Michail Antonio reportedly faces an uncertain future at West Ham United. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Adding another striker is believed to be high on the agenda for Leeds during the final three weeks of the transfer window with Lukas Nmecha currently the only attacking addition of a hectic summer.

There have been consistent links with a number of frontmen across the Premier League and around Europe with former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Roma star Artem Dovbyk and England international Callum Wilson all suggested as targets - although the latter has now completed a move to West Ham United following his departure from West Ham.

Wilson’s decision to join the Hammers was finalised just a week before it was confirmed Michail Antonio was to depart the London Stadium - and former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Leeds should make a ‘no-brainer’ move for the free agent.

He told talkSPORT: “It’s a no-brainer. He’s got all the experience, he can probably help young players. 15, 20 minutes off the bench. I’m going right.” Former Rangers and Scotland striker McCoist added: “I’m swiping right as well. I saw him yesterday. He looks extremely fit, I actually think the Leeds fans would really like him. Leeds fans would really take to him.”

