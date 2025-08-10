The YEP’s take and off-camera moments from Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Leeds United took over Dublin in a show of strength that had the city talking from Friday right through to Sunday. It was an invasion and it looked and sounded incredible.

There was a football game too, drawn 1-1. AC Milan may not have played their full strength side but it was still a test for the Whites and one in which they gave a good account of themselves. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Anton Stach

The big man appeared to have it all against AC Milan. Physicality, strength, vision, a good touch, a nice pass and a wicked shot. As far as pre-season friendly displays go, this one was top class. It bodes well if he can reproduce that sort of form week in and week out in English football.

Leeds United and the pubs of Dublin

To sell out the Aviva Stadium is absolutely incredible but to see the streets of Dublin just packed with Leeds fans was a sight for sore eyes. The atmosphere in the city was brilliant and the publicans all seemed to do very, very well out of it.

Bad day

Isaac Schmidt

The right-back didn't get many chances last season under Daniel Farke in defence and we've seen why over the past two games. He was exposed and exploited by the Serie A side in a pretty torrid first half. That move to Werder Bremen probably can't come soon enough for the Swiss man.

Illan Meslier

No presence, no involvement and no number one shirt. The Frenchman has slipped so far down the pecking order that Daniel Farke decided there was no point bringing him to Dublin. The future for him at Leeds is bleak, if it even exists, so a move elsewhere would now be in everyone's interests.

Jack Harrison

No matter if he did gamely try to smile through it, Harrison cannot have enjoyed being booed by so many of the Leeds fans. But it must be noted that there were others who supported him audibly. A mixed response is likely to be expected at Elland Road too, especially given the opposition, should he step onto the pitch.

Off-camera moments

Ex-Leeds players Stuart Dallas and Jermaine Beckford tucking into their cottage pie in the media suite.

Brenden Aaronson emerging from the tunnel to take a look at the pitch and declaring the Aviva a 'sick stadium.'

Lucas Perri running out in front of Leeds fans for the first time and getting a rousing reception as he began his warm-up with Ed Wootten and Alex Cairns.

An appreciative ripple of applause even among Leeds fans as the name Luka Modric was read out in the Milan squad.

Ao Tanaka absolutely starching a shot into Alex Cairns' top corner, sending another off the post and then the next one off the crossbar.

‘An affectionate gentle slap on the youngster's head’

Rhys Chadwick earning the flicked ears for letting the ball drop as the subs kept it off the ground and gamely turning to present Sean Longstaff with the chance to dish out punishment. The more experienced man simply placed an affectionate gentle slap on the youngster's head.

Harrison hearing boos each time he ran down the touchline towards the Leeds fans behind Perri's goal. The winger appeared to take it in good humour with a smile on his face. He was also called over for a photo by a young fan, so it wasn't all hostile. When he came on it was boos at first but then a section of the Aviva decided to clap and cheer to combat the noise.

Lukas Nmecha greeting Noah Okafor like an old pal. Perhaps they are.

IN DEMAND: AC Milan's legendary midfielder Luka Modric. | Evan Treacy/PA Wire

Stach having a lengthy full-time chat with fellow German Malich Thiaw, as Daniel Farke gave Harrison some pointers on what he wanted from him.

Nmecha's impressive Irish accent as he affectionately mimicked the kids asking him to sign their jersey.

Stach sitting on his phone in the tunnel grinning as kids screamed at players outside for autographs. He then had another chat with Thiaw before it became clear why the Leeds man was waiting in the tunnel. Luka Modric appeared, the two greeted one another and then Stach asked for the legend's shirt.