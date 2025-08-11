The pair have disagreed on where Leeds United will finish in the Premier League however.

Micah Richards expects an ‘electric’ Elland Road to pull Leeds United away from relegation trouble - with Ao Tanaka singled out as a key player for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds are just one week away from kicking off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign at home to Everton next Monday, having enjoyed an unbeaten pre-season campaign. The Whites capped off their summer preparations with a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in Dublin on Saturday, with three stalemates and two wins under their belt.

A busy summer has seen Farke welcome a number of impressive signings through the door including Saturday’s goalscorer Anton Stach and debutant Lucas Perri, while Gabriel Gudmundsson, Jaka Bijol, Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha have also impressed. But in predicting Leeds’ fate for the upcoming campaign, Richards singled out a player they’ve had since last summer and the incredible home support that’s been there for decades.

“I have two thoughts on Leeds. They play some really nice football and they've got money to spend,” Richards told The Rest Is Football. “I really like the manager Daniel Farke, probably more because he rents my flat in Harrogate. But they are very entertaining.

“I think at times last season they played so well, they were always in games and then they would concede. Towards the end of last season they had [Illan] Meslier, who I still really rate, but they had to drop him. He made a few mistakes, late goals. They brought in [Karl] Darlow to steady the ship, got over the line.

“They've got some really good players. A player called Tanaka in midfield who is really good on the ball, gets them playing. Stach scored in pre-season the other day, they have really high energy with quality, but sometimes in transition they can be quite naive and can get punished.

“Elland Road will play a massive factor. We’ve all been to that ground and it's electric. It's bouncing. I think that could play a massive part in them staying up. They're going to find it hard at times but I think they've got enough quality to stay up. I'm going to say they just avoid relegation.”

Shearer agrees on Elland Road factor but not Leeds United prediction

Most involved at Leeds would gladly accept narrow survival this season and there is an understanding that more still needs to be done this summer to give Farke his best shot. Recruitment chiefs remain keen on bringing in marquee additions upfront and at left-wing, while there is also interest in strengthening the No.10 position.

Regardless of summer business, Leeds will be fiercely backed by fans as evidenced by Saturday’s 50,000-plus sell-out of the Aviva Stadium. But while Shearer agrees with Richards that Elland Road will play its part, the former Newcastle United striker has predicted relegation.

“I think out of the promoted clubs Leeds will have the best chance of staying up, I think all of those reasons Micah said, particularly the Elland Road factor,” Shearer added. “It will be absolutely bouncing there and that could play a big part in it. So if any one of the three can stay up it’ll be them, but they’re going to be in a relegation battle. I’ve probably got them being relegated, just, but if there’s one that can stay up it’ll be them.”