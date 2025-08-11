Leeds United’s opening weekend visitors Everton have landed a major signing one week before their visit to Elland Road.

Leeds United’s first opponents of the new Premier League season Everton have given themselves a major boost by agreeing a season-long loan deal for a £100m star.

Doubt has concerned the future of Manchester City star Jack Grealish amid limited game time for Pep Guardiola’s side and Everton expressed an interest in taking the England international midfielder on loan.

One week ahead of their Monday night opener at Elland Road, Everton have now agreed a season-long deal with City, leaving the England star in line to make his Toffees debut against Daniel Farke’s Whites.

Taking to social media platform X, transfer guru journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote: “EXCL: Jack Grealish to Everton, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and medical booked later today. Grealish said yes to #EFC project and he’s now set to complete his move in next 24 hours. New addition for David Moyes. “