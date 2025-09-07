Leeds United transfer news as stalwart targeted amid Celtic and Wrexham claims

The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as a former Leeds United stalwart is linked with a move to the MLS.

There were several eye-catching departures from Leeds United during the summer transfer window as space was made for ten new additions to Daniel Farke’s Championship title winning squad.

Rasmus Kristensen and Sam Greenwood made permanent moves away from Elland Road as they agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt and Pogon Szczecin respectively and Junior Firpo returned to former club Real Betis after his Whites contract came to an end. A whole host of players agreed to loan spells elsewhere with Max Wober and Isaac Schmidt heading to Werder Bremen and Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani agreeing to spend the season in Spain with Real Mallorca and Valencia.

Darko Gyabi joined Whites team-mate Joe Gelhardt at Hull City and Whites youngster Charlie Crew will spend the season with League One side Doncaster Rovers. Josuha Guilavogui has been linked with a move to Marseille after his contract at Elland Road came to an end and Patrick Bamford’s seven-year spell with the Whites ended when he mutually agreed to terminate his contract earlier this month.

Bamford has been linked with several clubs over the last week with the likes of Celtic, Wrexham and former club Middlesbrough all said to retain an interest in the once-capped England striker. However, the most recent report has suggested clubs in the MLS are also keen to hand an opportunity to the former Whites stalwart.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “There is interest in Bamford from a few MLS clubs. Bamford got paid up and had his contract cancelled at Leeds to allow him to explore his options. A lot of clubs maybe who didn’t get the striking reinforcements they needed in the summer transfer window will look at Bamford. Bamford is a top player, maybe he wasn’t going to be in the picture for Leeds in the Premier League but he’s proven he can do it in the Championship.

“MLS clubs believe they can tempt him over to America at this stage of his career. Whether English clubs make a move, it might depend on any injuries that happen in the coming weeks. He’s one of the better free agents in the market right now. If any clubs still need a striker, Bamford will be high on their list and I expect his future will be resolved and he will find a new club soon.“

What did Patrick Bamford say about his Leeds United departure?

Forget Bamford: There's another free agent striker that could solve Celtic's issues up front | Getty Images

Speaking on Instagram , Bamford said: "Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently it is all too raw for me to reflect on immediately. But in the years to come I will look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy and pride and be super happy with what I have achieved. I want to thank all the managers I played under but especially Marcelo Bielsa. I don't know where the club would be without the foundations he laid."

What did Daniel Farke said about Patrick Bamford’s departure from Leeds United?

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke. | Getty Images

Speaking days after Bamford’s departure was confirmed, the Whites boss said: “I have spoken about Patrick several times. I don’t want to bring it up again. I have said how much I respect him and his time here. He needs backing, an arm around the shoulder and we told him we could not do this. Cross fingers for him and his career moving forward.”

