Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will be hoping several key members of his squad return from international duty unscathed before the end of the new week as the Whites to prepare to return to Premier League action next weekend.

After claiming four points from their opening three games of the season following their promotion from the Championship, Farke’s men have now seen their league campaign put on hold as thoughts turned towards representing their countries.

However, that will all change later this week when the Whites squad return to the club and focus their attention on Saturday’s visit to Premier League rivals Fulham. The Cottagers have just two points to their name so far this season and sit in the relegation zone, which means the trip to Craven Cottage offers an opportunity for Leeds to continue building momentum.

With just under a week to go until the Whites are back in Premier League action, we take a look at the early team news and there could be some positive news on the injury front for Farke.

BACK: Noah Okafor £18m summer Whites signing Okafor was a doubt for the Newcastle United clash in the last game before the international break due to groin problems experienced on the back of his full debut in the midweek cup clash at Sheffield Wednesday. Okafor, though, returned to make the bench and was an unused substitute in the goalless draw. Expected to now be fully back in the mix.

BACK: Harry Wilson Fulham's deadline day Whites target Wilson suffered a foot injury in the Carabao Cup clash against Bristol City at the end of the month and was taken off in the 64th minute. Wilson, though, returned to the bench for the Premier League clash at Chelsea in the last game before the international break and came on with 30 minutes left. The playmaker also started for Wales in Thursday afternoon's World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan.

BACK: Antonee Robinson Fulham left back Robinson missed the start of the season having had knee surgery in May but the 28-year-old returned with minutes from the bench in the Premier League clashes against Manchester United and Chelsea before the international break.

BACK: Timothy Castagne Fulham boss Marco Silva reported that the club's Belgian international full-back Castagne suffered a knock in the Carabao Cup clash against Bristol City that he hinted might be a more serious one, Castagne taken off in the 70th minute. The Belgian, though, went straight back into the starting line up for the final Premier League before the international break at Chelsea and played an hour of the 2-0 defeat.

BACK: Ryan Sessegnon Versatile Fulham wide man Sessegnon missed the Premier League opener against Brighton after suffering a minor injury in the pre-season friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt but the 25-year-old has since started his side's last three games.