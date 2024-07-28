Leeds United Elland Road renovation claim made amid £50m 'major upgrade plan'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has previously spoken about 49ers Enterprises desire to make improvements to Elland Road

Leeds United’s owners could be looking at a bill of £50 million if they're to make the improvements they want to make to Elland Road. That's according to former Everton and Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness, who believes 49ers Enterprises have big ambitions for the Whites' stadium

Chairman Paraag Marathe spoke about redeveloping Elland Road in the aftermath of the club's play-off defeat and revealed that the ownership group had put money aside to work on small stadium improvements. He also admitted that while talk of stadium renovation plans were dependant on the Premier League were not strictly true, he did suggest that such big plans take time to finalise.

Elland Road has needed investment for some time, with previous owner Andrea Radrizzani speaking openly about his desire to renovate the stadium, which has been the club's home throughout it's 105-year history and currently has a capacity of 37,792. However, it seems 49ers Enterprises have ambitions to push ahead and make the necessary improvements to the ground, but it won't be cheap.

"I’m sure the architects will have given the club a menu," Wyness told Football Insider about Elland Road stadium plans. “You could add £100million in renovations, or you could even build a new stadium at Elland Road.

“From what I’m hearing, we’re looking at around £40-50million to try and improve what they have right now. That would be enough to improve the facility they have right now and get it up to scratch.

“Then once they’re in the Premier League and established, they’ll be looking at a major upgrade or even a new stadium. Elland Road is in a great position, it’s got great history – but it’s past its sell-by date and it needs some work. But it’s good news to see it back on the club’s asset sheet.”

