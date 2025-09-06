It was a mixed summer transfer window for Leeds United as Daniel Farke and his side prepared to return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were unquestionably mixed emotions for Leeds United when the summer transfer window ‘slammed shut’ at 7pm on Monday night.

For a large portion of the summer months, there was positivity surrounding events at Elland Road as Daniel Farke’s Championship title-winning squad was boosted with the arrival of ten new faces at a combined cost of around £100 million. There have been departures with the likes of Rasmus Kristensen, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Sam Greenwood headed for pastures new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the new arrivals gave a fresh feel about the Whites ranks as they prepared to take on the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool in the top flight this season. A new goalkeeper arrived as Lucas Perri was secured from Ligue 1 giants Lyon and the defensive options were boosted by the arrival of Gabriel Gudmundsson, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jaka Bijol and James Justin. Midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach were secured and forward options were landed in the form of AC Milan attacker Noah Okafor and free agent duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

The mood remained positive heading into the final days of the window and a further option in wide positions was targeted. Fulham star Harry Wilson was identified as a key target with less than 24 hours remaining in the window - and despite Leeds submitting a deal sheet for a two-hour extension to complete the deal after the deadline was passed, the Cottagers pulled the plug on the agreement, much to the disappointment of the Elland Road hierarchy.

But what is the mood within the Whites ranks as thoughts turn towards a return to Premier League action after the first international break of the season?

What has been said inside Elland Road after Leeds United’s summer transfer window business came to an end?

DEADLINE DAY: For Leeds United and their Premier League rivals. | Getty Images

Speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth said: “They've come up with this turn of phrase. Somebody uttered it in their kind of post-deadline deflation. They were all sat down in the boardroom at Elland Road and somebody piped up and said, bad day, but a good window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's really stuck internally with the club. I don't know that it's managed to seep outside of the walls of Elland Road much. I think if somebody had stood up in a pub at half seven on Monday night and said, you know what, bad day, but a good window.

“I don't think everyone would have raised their glasses, I don't think that person would have then been carried out of the pub on the shoulders of a cheering crowd. I think they might have been carried out of the pub for other reasons. What they're saying is basically, they got seven in by the end of training camp, which they felt was a phenomenal start, and it gave the Farke the key positions that he wanted.”