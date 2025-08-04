The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as Daniel Farke is linked with a striker and a midfielder.

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in a reported Nottingham Forest, Brentford and AC Milan transfer target as Daniel Farke looks to boost his options in the attacking areas during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Whites boss has already completed seven new additions to his squad ahead of the big return to the Premier League - although just one of the new arrivals have boosted the German’s options in the final third. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri will take his place as Whites number one for the new season and he has been joined by defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastian Bornauw, as well as midfield pair Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach.

Germany international Lukas Nmecha is the only attacking addition so far but there is a keen desire to bring in at least one new striker and the Whites have been linked with the likes of Fulham star Rodrigo Muniz and Real Madrid frontman Gonzalo Garcia. However, Rennes’ versatile forward Arnaud Kalimuendo is the latest name said to be of interest to Leeds and the Whites are far from alone in the battle to sign the former France Under-21 international.

With 40 goals and 14 assists in 112 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, Kalimuendo is said to have attracted interest from Leeds, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in recent months - and French outlet Sport have now claim Brentford are ‘on the offensive’ as they look to replace Bryan Mbeumo and find a replacement for Yoann Wissa, who is said to be keen to join Newcastle before the end of the summer transfer window. The report also claims Rennes are looking for a fee of around £26 million before they will agree to a deal and one former Premier League defender has already given an insight into what any willing suitor would be getting if they were to land the 23-year-old forward.

Former Newcastle and Aston Villa right-back and current Rennes head coach Habib Beye gave a glowing assessment of the forward’s ability earlier this year after Kalimuendo impressed in a 3-0 away win at Angers.

He told the official Ligue 1 website: "Arnaud has real strengths when it comes to evading pressure, especially with his first touch. I think those qualities come through more clearly when he plays on the right. He doesn’t lose pace there like he sometimes does on the left. He has the potential to score 20 goals in Ligue 1, maybe more. Arnaud is a major talent in this league. He just needs to keep pushing himself."

MLS competition in race for Leeds ‘target’

Leeds have already boosted their midfield options during the summer transfer window with the signings of Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach - but that has not put an end to talk of a move for in-demand free agent Josh Brownhill.

The former Burnley star is well-known to the Whites after he played a leading role in the Clarets attempts to pip Leeds to the Championship title last season as he scored 18 goals and provided six assists during a stunning campaign with Scott Parker’s side.

Brownhill has now left Turf Moor and has become a free agent. Recent reports have claimed Leeds and Everton are both keen on the midfielder, who is reportedly set to command a weekly wage of around £100,000. However, GiveMeSport have claimed Brownhill is tempted to move abroad and MLS outfit Toronto FC are said to have submitted a ‘lucrative offer’ of a three-year deal in excess of £100,000-a-week.