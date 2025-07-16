The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have ramped up their efforts to add to their midfield ranks over the last 24 hours and continue what has already been an exciting summer transfer window.

The Whites have wasted little time in boosting Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the return to the Premier League after deals were completed for Germany international forward Lukas Nmecha and defensive trio Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Sebastiaan Bornauw. A goalkeeper and a midfielder are said to be next on the agenda for the Elland Road hierarchy and progress has been made in their search for the latter after reports a deal believed to be worth around £15 million had been agreed for Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff. Further reports have also claimed the Whites have agreed personal terms for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach - although a fee is yet to be agreed with the Bundesliga club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further targets are being considered and Leeds are one of a number of clubs that have been linked with Manchester City and England Under-21 attacking midfielder James McAtee as his future at the Etihad Stadium continues to come under question. McAtee is now in the final 12 months of his current contract and speculation has suggested he could be available this summer after he struggled to cement a place in Pep Guardiola’s side on a regular basis.

A number of Bundesliga clubs are said to be keen on a move for the 22-year-old - but Leeds and Nottingham Forest are also said to be amongst a number of Premier League clubs that would be willing to offer McAtee a route out of the Etihad Stadium. City are said to be wary of making a similar mistake to the one made when Cole Palmer was allowed to join Premier League rivals Chelsea before he went on to enjoy a stellar spell at Stamford Bridge. Although some reports have claimed McAtee could leave for a knockdown fee, The Athletic have suggested clubs believe City would only ‘come to the table’ if an offer of above £25 million was received. However, the report also claims City are ‘acutely aware’ of the Palmer situation and could well set a fee based upon how close of a competitor they consider the willing bidder to be.

La Liga club set stance on Leeds and Sunderland target

Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia has been linked with Leeds United. | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid are said to have made a big decision on the future of reported Leeds and Sunderland target Gonzalo Garcia.

TBR Football have claimed Leeds, Sunderland, Brentford and West Ham United have all ‘registered their interest’ in the striker after he finished as top goalscorer at the FIFA World Club Cup. The report also reveals Real are currently deciding where the striker’s future could lie - but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed the La Liga giants ‘won’t listen to any loan or permanent deal proposals’ and head coach Xabi Alonso will oversee the next stage in his development during his first season in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Newcastle United and Stoke City striker Joselu, who enjoyed a productive spell with Real, has already told any interested parties what they would be getting if they could persuade his old club to come to an agreement.

He said: “He’s had a spectacular campaign with Castilla (Real’s B team). He’s a kid with a lot of goals. What I like most about him is his Madridism. You can see that on the pitch. He never gives up on a ball; he presses, and despite his height, he wins many duels in the air. He never gives up on a ball. We saw it in the first pressure of the match, when he almost slipped past the goalkeeper. He’s a profile that I think Madrid will use a lot and will bring points. I think he’ll score a lot of goals.”

Your next Leeds United read: Huge Leeds United transfer boost as 'personal terms agreed' with £17m midfielder after Sean Longstaff