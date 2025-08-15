The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United prepare to return to the Premier League with a home game against Everton on Monday night.

Leeds United are reportedly ‘advancing’ with a deal to secure another defensive addition to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Whites have already enjoyed a productive summer transfer window by completing the signings of Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri, midfield duo Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach and free agent forward Lukas Nmecha. Another attacking signing is believed to be close to completing after a deal was agreed with former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin following his release from Everton.

Daniel Farke’s defensive ranks have already been boosted by the arrivals of Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jaka Bijol since promotion was secured last season - and there have now been claims the Whites are progressing with a move for Leicester City full-back James Justin as he looks to make an immediate return to the Premier League following the Foxes relegation last season.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook posted on X: “Leeds United advancing in a move for Leicester City defender James Justin. More on talksport.com with @JacobsBen.” Jacobs added: “Leeds United are in advanced talks with Leicester City to sign defender James Justin.”

Whites target set for medical

Manchester City's James McAtee spent two years on loan at Sheffield United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Leeds are on a long list of clubs that have been linked with a move for Manchester City and England Under-21 attacking midfielder James McAtee as doubt over his future at the Etihad Stadium continues to make headlines.

The former Sheffield United loan star struggled to gain regular game-time last season despite receiving major plaudits from City boss Pep Guardiola throughout the campaign. However, there was also an admission the former Barcelona head coach understood why the academy product may feel his future should lie elsewhere and that a move could be on the agenda during the summer transfer window.

The likes of Leeds and Champions League trio Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt have all been linked with the attacking midfielder in recent weeks - but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed McAtee is set to undergo a medical with Nottingham Forest after they agreed a £30 million deal with City.

He posted on X: “James McAtee to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Deal agreed club to club for the midfielder who said yes to #NFFC as revealed earlier this week. £22m initial fee up to £30m package with add-ons and sell-on plus buy back clause. Medical booked for McAtee.”

The deal is part of a significant double deal for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men after they also agreed a potential club record deal for Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson.

