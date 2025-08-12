Fabrizio Romano gives Leeds United transfer update

The latest Leeds United transfer talk as a major update is delivered over one reported Whites target.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has given a major update on an England Under-21 international that has been strongly linked with moves to Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

The Whites have enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market and have already added to their midfield ranks with the additions of Newcastle United star Sean Longstaff and Hoffenheim powerhouse Anton Stach. Both players have impressed during the pre-season campaign and could be handed their competitive debuts when Daniel Farke’s side host Everton on Monday night in what will be the final game of the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite making several additions since securing promotion via a Championship title win last season, Leeds are believed to be keen to bring in another winger or attacking midfielder before the summer transfer window comes to a close on the first day of September. Leicester City star Bilal El Khannouss has been strongly linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks and Manchester City academy graduate James MacAtee has also been named as a possible Whites target.

However, Romano has now claimed Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal for the latter and reported McAtee has already agreed personal terms over a switch to the City Ground.

He posted on X: “Nottingham Forest are optimistic to get James McAtee deal sealed in the next 24/48h after verbal agreement almost done. McAtee also said yes, as exclusively revealed.”

What has Pep Guardiola said about James McAtee’s future at Manchester City?

Manchester City's James McAtee spent two years on loan at Sheffield United. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Although the Manchester City boss has not spoken directly about McAtee this summer, he did give a clear sign over how he views the academy graduate towards the back end of last season when talk of a move away from the Etihad Stadium continued to gather pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “For the age I would like him to stay. I understand, the players want more minutes I understand that. I would like him to stay, he’s an Academy player, he knows the patterns, he’s a lovely person, a lovely guy. He trains really good, plays in different positions. I like him but with the squad, it’s how we finish and we will see.

“Macca has this quality, he could’ve scored four goals (against Crystal Palace). He has the ability to create chances, he is there. “Macca lives close to the box, quite similar to Phil (Foden) and they are there. They have a sense (of goal), it’s difficult to train in the moment the ball is coming and after he didn’t score but it’s fine. As much minutes he plays he will score.”

Your next Leeds United read: Sporting director breaks silence on transfer decision that could bank Leeds United millions of pounds