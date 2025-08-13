The pre-season action is over and Leeds United supporters are already gearing up for Monday night’s home clash with Everton as Premier League football finally returns to Elland Road.

The elation of last season’s Championship title win has continued into the summer and the momentum has been continued by what has been a promising transfer window as the likes of Lucas Perri, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Sean Longstaff and Lukas Nmecha have all joined Daniel Farke’s squad.

Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to become the latest new addition to the Whites ranks ahead of Monday’s meeting with his old club after reports suggested Leeds had agreed a ‘deal in principle’ with the experienced frontman.

But can this new look Leeds squad buck the recent trend and become a newly promoted club that avoids relegation straight back into the Championship? We take a look at the latest relegation odds with the help of Bet365.