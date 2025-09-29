The latest transfer talk from Elland Road as Leeds United are linked with a Serie A midfielder.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been surprisingly linked with a move for Roma and Italy star Lorenzo Pellegrini - and their hopes of landing a deal next summer appear to have been boosted.

TeamTalk have claimed Roma do not want to renew the midfielder’s contract and that means the 36-times capped Italy international will be available as a free agent next summer. Pellegrini would bring a wealth of experience after making over 300 appearances for the Giallorossi and he has proven himself to be one of Serie A’s most effective midfielders after scoring 56 goals and providing 60 assists during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini has already admitted an exit could be on the cards and it seems Pellegrini would have moved on over the last two months had a suitable buyer been found.

Speaking ahead of the final weeks of the summer transfer window, the Roma boss said: "I arrived when he was injured and never got to train with the team. I don't know why you always ask me and not the player or the club. What I've seen with Pellegrini is that the situation isn't so clear: it's clear that the club doesn't want to renew his contract and that he needs to play to aspire to the national team and his goals.

"I'm not the best person to do so, but since you asked, I'll try to answer: I don't know if you're bringing this up in all the interviews to stir up controversy or not, I don't want to stir up controversy. I believe that if he finds a suitable solution, the club will be happy too. However, a suitable destination is difficult to find and there's this stalemate. It seems like a clear situation to me."

Final decision to be made on former Whites star’s shock move

The experienced marksman is unattached after leaving Leeds United - but is reportedly close to joining Getafe. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Patrick Bamford is still looking for a new club after his departure from Elland Road was confirmed last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-time promotion winner became a free agent when he mutually agreed to terminate his Whites deal and he was immediately linked with clubs in the MLS, Championship and Premier League. However, it was La Liga club Getafe that were said to be close to securing a deal for Bamford last week - although a more recent report from journalist Matteo Moretto has now claimed ‘negotiations have slowed down’ and a final decision will be made ‘in the coming days’.

He posted on X: “The possibility of Patrick Bamford signing for Getafe remains on the table. Negotiations have slowed down in recent days because Getafe has taken its time to decide whether to close the deal or not, but in the coming days the final decision will be made.”

Your next Leeds United read: Leeds United's new predicted finish with bookies after Bournemouth draw with huge Nottingham Forest drop