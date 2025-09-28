Leeds United were moments away from beating a highflying Bournemouth side - and the bookies have cast a fresh verdict on where they think the Whites will now finish.

Daniel Farke’s Whites lined up for Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth on the back of an impressive 3-1 win at struggling Wolves but following an altogether different proposition in the fourth-placed Cherries.

Leeds, though, despite falling 1-0 behind, appeared destined to record a 2-1 victory after an impressive display only for Bournemouth’s Eli Kroupi to net a 93rd-minute equaliser which sealed Bournemouth a 2-2 draw.

It was, though, nonetheless, both a taking performance and decent point for the Whites against a very good side who still sit sixth in the Premier League table.

Leeds, meanwhile, who now have eight points from six games played, find themselves 11th and four points clear of the early dropzone.

But the weekend also featured big boosts for expected key Leeds rivals such as Sunderland who recorded a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, Brentford who condemned visiting Manchester United to a 3-1 defeat and to a lesser degree Wolves who took a 1-1 draw from Saturday evening’s clash at Tottenham Hotspur.

It’s all led to the bookies changing their betting markets and with it their final predicted table. Here, based on the latest title odds, is how they now think the final standings will look after a weekend which also featured a 5-1 walloping for Burnley at Manchester City.