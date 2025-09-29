Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Leeds United saw three points become one after Bournemouth’s last-gasp equaliser at Elland Road - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s 2-2 draw against the Cherries including pride in the display, a ‘better replacement’ suggestion and a ‘clear’ Dominic Calvert-Lewin view.

DAVID WATKINS

Another game tinged with more than a hint of ‘what should have been’, much like the Fulham game, where we conceded a point. Against Bournemouth, it could be argued that we conceded two.

I predicted a draw (1-1) for my piece in the YEP before the game, so, to some extent, I suppose I should be happy with the point, but it was so nearly all three.

Premier League games turn on such small details, and my overriding feeling is that those dropped points are probably a reflection of our naivety due to our lack of recent Premier League experience.

As with Fulham, it was set pieces that ultimately undid us.

A first-half free-kick was needlessly given, and a poorly-constructed wall let us down, and then a second-half free-kick seconds after a Leeds substitution, where we failed to win an initial header then allowed a man space unmarked at the back post. Details!

If we add the three really good chances Dominic Calvert-Lewin ought to have put away early in the game, then, yes, this was two points given up.

Let’s focus on the positive, though.

We more than matched a very good Bournemouth side, and it appears we have put together a squad that’s very comfortable at this level.

Man of the match: Sean Longstaff.

“Might have been a better replacement”

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds unluckily dropped two points at the end of a really good performance.

It looked like a second-half Sean Longstaff strike would win the game but a late free-kick was superbly put away to end the game 2-2.

Within the opening minutes, Leeds should have been ahead but Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurned an excellent chance, he had another effort that was superbly saved and a free header he will be disappointed he didn’t put past the keeper.

As things go in this league if you don’t take your chances you are punished.

Anton Stach gave away a poor free-kick just outside the box and the wall was breached by Antoine Semenyo who beat a poorly-organised defensive wall.

Leeds went ahead when Gabriel Gudmundsson battled for possession and the ball was worked across the box by Noah Okafor to Longstaff who scored via the post. The goal was checked for offside but allowed.

It looked as Leeds would get the three points, but deep into injury time a free-kick wasn’t dealt with and Eli Kroupi found the corner of the net to break Leeds’ hearts.

I’m pretty proud of the performance, I’d argue that Dan James might have been a better replacement for Brenden Aaronson.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

MIKE GILL

Some draws feel like wins. This wasn’t one of them.

It was a game that United deserved to win against their most impressive opponent since Arsenal.

Antoine Semenyo’s free-kick was simply unstoppable and came after Leeds had provided threats of their own with Dominic Calvert-Lewin coming very close.

United kept their nerve and kept their shape, and 10 minutes before half-time, their endeavours were rewarded when Joe Rodon rose above the Bournemouth defence to nod home Sean Longstaff’s well-taken corner.

Urged on by a reawakened Elland Road crowd, the Whites continued to more than hold their own in a tight encounter.

Early in the second half. Gabriel Gudmundsson showed his fighting spirit by the far left touchline as he wriggled around on his rear end, regained his balance, freeing Noah Okafor to cross to Brendan Aaronson whose deflected shot fell to Sean Longstaff.

Our favourite Geordie made no mistake in lashing the ball into the net via the near post.

As Andoni Iraola brought on a succession of attack-minded substitutes, United held on before having their hearts broken by Eli Kroupi in the dying seconds.

Man of the match: Sean Longstaff.

“If ever there was a reminder”

ANDY RHODES

If there was ever a reminder of how difficult a challenge Leeds United face this season, this was it.

The Whites looked to have the game won in stoppage time but one lapse of concentration is all it takes for three points to become one.

Of course, Bournemouth are a very good side and Leeds made them look average for the most part, but the Whites fell just short of putting in a complete performance.

There were some outstanding individual performances on the pitch too.

Sean Longstaff was playing a leadership role, evident from his impromptu team talk during the celebrations of Joe Rodon’s goal.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin also put in a shift. Despite not scoring, it’s clear that he is a Premier League centre forward. He’s a nuisance to opposition defenders.

Leeds need to sort a few things out yet but it was a good performance which fell just short.

Despite it not being a win, it was an encouraging display.

Man of the match: Sean Longstaff.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds will feel disappointed and deflated following a terrific display which should have yielded three points and ultimately showed what can happen in this league if you switch off for seconds.

Yet there are many positives to consider.

United fell behind following a soft free-kick awarded against Anton Stach, who seems to blow hot and cold, and this was a cold day.

Two goal responses followed with Joe Rodon heading in a corner and Sean Longstaff finishing neatly following Leeds pressure, and in particular, great fight from Gabi Gudmundsson.

However, 93rd-minute heartache followed when a free-kick was not cleared, and slack marking allowed an equaliser.

Leeds had shown great promise from minute one and Brenden Aaronson impressed on the right wing.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed several chances which hopefully, as his sharpness improves, will start to be converted.

Leeds are showing they can compete in this league, except against the Champions League elite and eight points from six games is evidence.

The game plan is working, they are no pushovers and are now scoring goals. Onwards and upwards.

Man of the match: Sean Longstaff.