Leeds United's impressive home attendances compared after Bournemouth draw

Published 28th Sep 2025, 10:29 BST

How does Leeds United's average attendance compare to Everton, Aston Villa, Sunderland and other Premier League rivals?

There were mixed emotions around Elland Road on Saturday as an injury-time equaliser from Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi prevented Leeds United from collecting another Premier League win.

The Whites actually found themselves behind in the game when Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive start to the season by firing the Cherries in front with 26 minutes on the clock. However, Daniel Farke’s side reacted in a positive manner and got themselves in front as Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff scored either side of the half-time.

There was to be one final push from the visitors as Kroupi grabbed a point for his side when he found the net in the third minute of injury-time and brought frustration and disappointment from the vast majority of those inside Elland Road.

With another sell-out crowd watching Farke’s men battle to another point, the YEP takes a look at how the Whites average home attendance compares to their rivals across the Premier League.

2025/26 average attendance: 11,150

1. AFC Bournemouth

2025/26 average attendance: 11,150 | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 16,942

2. Brentford

2025/26 average attendance: 16,942 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479

3. Burnley

2025/26 average attendance: 21,479 | West Bromwich Albion FC via Gett Photo: Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 25,049

4. Crystal Palace

2025/26 average attendance: 25,049 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984

5. Fulham

2025/26 average attendance: 26,984 | Getty Images

2025/26 average attendance: 30,130

6. Nottingham Forest

2025/26 average attendance: 30,130 | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

