An Elland Road pub has changed its name in tribute in tribute to a two-time Leeds United promotion hero.

The Old Peacock, opposite Leeds' Elland Road ground, is now synonymous with the club and its fans. On matchdays it serves as both a watering hole and a pilgrimage for supporters coming from near and far to watch their team play.

Earlier this year Patrick Bamford put £5,000 behind the bar of The Old Peacock so that fans could enjoy a pre-game drink ahead of the game against Bristol City, when promotion back to the Premier League was to be marked with celebrations before and after. Now the establishment is out to repay his generosity and recognise his contribution to Leeds United during a seven-year stint that came to an end this summer. A post on The Old Peacock's Facebook page revealed that the pub will be renamed in his honour until Tottenham Hotspur visit early next month.

It read: "To celebrate the unforgettable years of service from Patrick Bamford at Leeds United, The Old Peacock is proud to announce that it will be renamed The Lord Bamford for a limited time. Bamford joined Leeds United in 2018 and spent seven years donning the famous white shirt. During that time, he became a two time Championship winner and played a key role in Leeds’ promotion back to the Premier League - helping end a 16-year absence from the top flight.

"We invite all football lovers, Leeds United fans and the local community to come and raise a glass at The Lord Bamford in honour of his contribution. The renaming will last until the next home fixture at Elland Road against Tottenham on Saturday 4th October to give everyone a chance to join in celebrating Bamfords time with The Whites. Thank you, Paddy, for your passion. You will always be part of Leeds United history."

Bamford first won promotion to the Premier League under Marcel Bielsa in the 2019/20 campaign that was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. He scored 16 goals in that season and followed it up with 17 in the Premier League as Leeds secured a top-10 finish on their top flight return. Injuries and falling down the pecking order saw Bamford's gametime and goal contributions diminish but he played a part last season as Daniel Farke's side won the Championship with 100 points. Bamford also played a full part in the celebrations, putting on an impromptu gig in a city centre bar after an open top bus parade attended by well over 150,000.

This summer the striker was informed by Farke that he was no longer in the club's plans and had to train with the Under 21s. Bamford and the club came to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. In an emotional video he said: "As many of you will have seen, my time at Leeds United has come to an end. I arrived here in 2018 a young lad and looking for a new challenge, and I found a new home here in Yorkshire.

“The club became a massive part of my world, and I tried to make you proud by doing the most I could on the pitch and also in the community. As in any walk of life, there have been challenges, and we've had our ups and downs as the song goes, but I've always felt strongly connected with both fans and the community. But as I leave here, I'm a married man to my beautiful wife, Michaela, and we have two beautiful girls who were born here in Yorkshire.

“Right now, with the way it has come to an end and the way things have been handled recently, it's all a little bit too raw to reflect on immediately, but I think in the years to come and further down the line, I'll look back at this period of my life with nothing but joy, pride and be super happy with what I've achieved and the fact that I was able to wear this number nine shirt in front of you guys for this many years."