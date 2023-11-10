Leeds United may look to add further quality to their ranks during the January transfer window

Leeds United recorded their best result of the season so far as they claimed a 1-0 away victory against Championship pacesetters Leicester City. The result closed the gap to eight points between Leeds and the automatic promotion places as manager Daniel Farke targets a third career promotion into the top-flight.

The Whites are currently on a run of five wins from their last six matches and are starting to gel into a team with real promotion credentials after a summer of great change, with a new owner, new manager and several new players.

Leeds made a number of new additions over the summer as several players also headed for the exit door. The winter window is fast approaching and with that in mind the YEP has rounded up the BettingSites favourites to move to Elland Road during the January transfer window.

Fabio Jalo - 6/4

Lisbon born winger Fabio Jalo is a hot prodigy who is making waves in South Yorkshire with Barnsley. The ex-Benfica academy man moved to England when he was just 14-years-old and was handed his first professional contract at Oakwell two years later. He was named the Academy Player of the Season for 2021-22 after scoring 27 goals in all competitions and was soon fast tracked into the first team. Overall the 17-year-old has played eight league matches - his most recent senior appearance saw him net an equaliser in the FA Cup against non-league side Horsham.

Ali Al-Hamadi - 5/2

Wimbledon forward Ali Al-Hamadi is a striker who is on the radar of Leeds, Derby and Blackburn. The Iraq international scored 10 goals in 19 appearances last season and has netted four in 14 this term.

Ao Tanaka - 5/1

Ao Tanaka is a senior Japan international with bags of experience with 22 caps and six goals from midfield. The midfielder, who plays in the second-tier of German football with Fortuna Dusseldorf is best known for his match-winning strike against Spain in the 2022 World Cup.

Nadiem Amiri - 6/1

Winger Nadiem Amiri was close to joining the Whites in the summer window and is tipped for renewed interest, although it would appear unlikely at this stage. He was a first team regular for Bayer Leverkusen last term and has been capped five times for the German national team.

Anwar El-Ghazi - 8/1

Dutch winger Anwar El-Ghazi is a player who knows how to win promotion after his play-off triumph with Aston Villa in 2020. The experienced winger is a free agent having recently had his contract terminated at Mainz due to a social media post regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Amad Diallo - 9/1