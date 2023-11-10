Leeds United's fans have had their say on the team and the club's promotion charge ahead of Saturday's Championship hosting of Plymouth Argyle.

Leeds United will sign off for the year's last international break with Saturday's Elland Road date against Plymouth Argyle, ahead of which Whites fans are in full agreement. Here is what our YEP Jury think about the weekend's visit of the Pilgrims plus a Whites statement, pivotal player and opposition problem.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds made a huge statement at Leicester City last Friday night, a statement that suggested we are right in the race for an automatic promotion place come next May. Until that moment, none of us were quite sure. If we are to continue to believe though, we now have to start regularly despatching the teams populating the bottom half of the Championship and Plymouth Argyle is definitely one such team.

The Pilgrims are not to be taken too lightly though, only the top-two sides have scored more goals this season and they have scored three or more on no less than five occasions. They took an early lead at Ipswich last time out too and, when they do win, they tend to win big, as witnessed by their 6-2 demolition of Norwich City in September. Their problem has clearly been at the other end; only three Championship teams have conceded more.

Our upcoming games against Plymouth and then Rotherham look to be opportunities to further close the gap on the top two, with Leicester having a tricky visit to Middlesbrough this weekend and Ipswich facing Swansea and then a tough game at West Brom. Come on you Mighty Whites! Let’s keep this momentum going.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Plymouth Argyle 2.

NEIL GREWER

Following two tremendous performances and results we need a repeat on Saturday. In the last two games we faced teams operating at opposite ends of the footballing spectrum, yet we overcame both obstacles. I expect Plymouth to defend deep and play on the break but we should have enough quality and options to overcome the challenge.

Georginio Rutter is on fire at present and his overall play all over the pitch is causing opposition headaches galore. With an international break looming we do not need to rest players and with the team functioning so well I would not expect many changes to line up, although if the game is going well it may make sense to give Junior Firpo a try at left-back.

The right-back position is still up for grabs. Archie Gray could be left on the bench as a substitute option later in the game. Glen Kamara really seems settled in the team now and his influence going forward is increasing and I expect him to be pivotal in this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Plymouth 0.

ANDY RHODES

After what was a statement victory last weekend at Leicester City, Leeds United will be hoping to continue their fine form at home. Elland Road is turning into somewhat of a fortress this season. Say it quietly but United are the only side to remain unbeaten on home turf while Plymouth Argyle are winless on the road. It wouldn’t surprise anyone, then, if the visitors claim all three points. But Leeds are made of stern stuff this season and arguably should have won the three games they have drawn at home thus far.

Daniel Farke will want to see more goals from Georginio Rutter after his winner last Friday, while other players such as Glen Kamara are growing into their roles. United’s defence will have to be mindful of a bright Plymouth attack. The away side pushed Ipswich Town close last week and have the potential to threaten here. As we approach the next international break, Farke will want to keep the momentum rolling on.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Plymouth Argyle 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Last week’s ‘heroes’ come back to Leeds 11 tomorrow to face Plymouth Argyle in search of more points to try and pin back the top two – Leicester City and Ipswich Town. The plus side is that both these teams have been beaten on their own patch by Leeds. All you can do is keep doing what you are doing well and see what happens.

Last week’s victory has been rightly lauded, it was superb and gave the fans plenty of hope and pride in their team. It’s such a different Leeds team from the one that was relegated. There is passion, fight and pride back in the white shirt.

Argyle fought out a six-goal thriller with Middlesbrough last weekend. Their last five results have brought two draws, two defeats and they beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at home. This is the first time Leeds have played Plymouth since 2007. They won that game 2-1 with goals from David Healy and Ľubomír Michalík. If nobody is injured I’d expect the same starting XI.

It’s Leeds so you are mindful to keep your expectations realistic when you’re playing a team you’d expect to beat, but I expect three points against Plymouth tomorrow.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Plymouth 0.

MIKE GILL

On Tuesday night, Rotherham United managed to hold Ipswich Town to a draw, thereby narrowing their points lead to eight and further emphasising the importance of United’s wonderful win against Leicester City. A ‘routine’ home victory against Plymouth is needed if United are to keep the pressure on Ipswich. Of course, there is no such word as routine in the crazy world of the Championship.

Looking over their shoulders at the clutch of teams behind them is not always a positive but it should serve as a reminder to the Whites of the relentless nature of this competition.

Apart from the top two sides and Norwich City, no team has scored more goals than the Pilgrims this season, with Morgan Whitaker and Ryan Hardie both managing to find the net every other game. The problem is that they have conceded almost as many and this should provide encouragement to the attack-minded Whites.

As yet another International break looms, it is important that United put this one to bed without any dramas.