Crysencio Summerville has outlined his Leeds United intent after winning the Championship's player of the month award for October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Man of the moment Crysencio Summerville has delivered an exciting statement of personal intent and the Whites "vision" after hailing a fresh individual boost.

Dutch winger Summerville has enjoyed a brilliant start to the Championship campaign and the 22-year-old has been named the division's player of the month for October following his displays for Daniel Farke's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to LUTV, Summerville declared that the award had given him another "boost" as he outlined his intent to be even better this month en route to the sole vision of promotion with Leeds.

"It feels really nice," said Summerville of his award. "I am happy to help the team in these moments and to be awarded for player of the month, it's like an individual boost for myself to go even harder and to show myself again next month so I'm really happy.

"I think if you are in a place like this with the players, the coaching staff, the fans around you, I think nothing can make you happier than just enjoying playing football, especially at Elland Road."

Pressed on him continuing to do that after a fantastic start to the season, Summerville vowed: "Thank you and I will."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assessing his team's position 15 games in - fresh from last weekend's brilliant 1-0 win at leafers Leicester City - Summerville reasoned: "I think it was a difficult start because we were in the middle of the transfer window and everything wasn't clear.

"I think everyone has got the same mindset now. We are in the same place, the right mindset, everyone is in one line so I feel connected, together now.