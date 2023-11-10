Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has had plenty to say about Leeds United ahead of Saturday's Championship clash at Eland Road.

A rival boss has showered Leeds United with praise amid a Whites admission but brave demand of his side.

Plymouth Argyle are back in the country's second tier for the first time since 2010 and are now heading for a Saturday 3pm kick-off at Elland Road against Daniel Farke's third-placed Whites.

Plymouth were promoted as last season's League One champions as part of a campaign in which Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher admitted that the lure of games such as Leeds away was discussed as his side closed in on going up.

The Pilgrims boss has been full of compliments for Leeds ahead of this weekend's showdown but called on his side to be confident and brave in their bid to cause a West Yorkshire surprise.

"These are the games you want to be involved in," said Schumacher, as quoted by Plymouth Live. "When we were getting towards the back end of last season and we were trying to get promoted we said 'Look we could be going to some unbelievable grounds next year, there are potentially some huge clubs coming down'.

"Leeds are one of them we spoke about, and that's the case. Now we meet them in the Championship and I think it's a brilliant thing for us to do. It shows how far we have come over the last few years so we are really looking forward to it.

"They are so strong. They are in really good form. I think everybody wanted to watch that game against Leicester, and they were outstanding, but they have been good for the last few weeks.

"We have to try to be organised as best as possible, try to contain their forward players and as always just be us though and be brave, and try to have a go. I think that's our best way, get on the front foot and see what happens."

Plymouth had just been relegated to League Two when Schumacher first arrived at the club as assistant manager under Ryan Lowe in the summer of 2019.

"I'm just delighted we are involved in these games," said the Plymouth boss. "When we first came to the club I remember going to Crewe Alexandra in the first game and there were maybe 4,000-4,500 there.

"I remember getting beat away at Newport early in that first season. There were 2,500 there and the game was absolutely dreadful. Four years later, we are going to Elland Road in the Championship and playing in front of a full house. How good is that?

"How far have we come? Where they have been over the last three years in the Premier League, for us to be competing with them - or trying to go and compete with them - it's brilliant."

Outlining his expectations from Farke's side, Schumacher admitted to the club's website: "I can honestly say I was frightened on Friday night when we were watching them against Leicester.

"Everybody was eagerly waiting to watch that game; two of the best sides in the division going at it and on the night Leeds were outstanding. I know Leicester might have felt that they were below par, the standards that they've set this season, but I think that was down to Leeds.

