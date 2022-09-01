Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have enjoyed a solid start to the new season so far.

The Whites have picked up eight points from their first five games, leaving them as high as fifth in the Premier League table.

Jesse Marsch will be delighted with the start his men have made, and new signings have certainly helped after a busy summer.

Leeds may have lost two key players this summer, but they have added a number of players who are already making their mark.

It will be interesting to see whether the Whites add to their squad again ahead of Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours.

Dieng deal close

Leeds look set to finalise a deal for Marseille star Bamba Dieng ahead of the deadline.

Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani has already tweeted to all-but confirm the deal.

“Let s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko,” he said.

“Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing.”

Dieng has been linked with a number of clubs having been left out for Marseille so far this season.

He is a 22-year-old striker who has scored seven times in 30 league appearances for Marseille since arriving in 2021.

James departure

Dan James is expected to leave Leeds after all.

Marsch insisted that he wanted the Welshman to stay beyond the deadline, but it seems the winger is on his way out.

According to The Athletic, the arrival of Dieng has meant James will be pushed out, and it seems as though Fulham will win the battle amid interest from a number of clubs.

Leeds are understood to want to keep James long-term, and so a loan deal to Fulham is preferred over a permanent deal elsewhere.