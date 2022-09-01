Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the transfer window set to slam shut at 11pm on Thursday evening, chances for Leeds United to add to their squad are running out.

Though the Whites have already brought in eight new players, the goal of bringing in back-up for Patrick Bamford – set at the start of the summer – remains unfulfilled.

This time last year, Dan James was drafted in at the eleventh hour from Manchester United. Just twelve months later, there’s a chance that the Welshman could be bound for Tottenham Hotspur.

At the YEP we will be keeping you posted on every move as it emerges and develops.

Whites prepare to send late bid to Yorkshire rivals

Leeds United are considering a late move for Sheffield United defender John Egan, according to the Express.

Jesse Marsch is currently missing four defenders – Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, and Stuart Dallas – to injury, so Egan is reportedly being sought as a further option.

The Ireland international played every minute of last season for the Blades and is yet to be left out this term, too.

With the South Yorkshire club having stormed to the top of the Championship table, it may prove difficult for the Whites to prise their captain away.

Former Whites defender hails strong start

Ex-Leeds United hero Tony Dorigo is delighted with the way his former side have begun the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

The Whites claimed two wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening five games – leaving them sixth in the table.

New signings have proved their worth and a barnstorming performance against Chelsea was a promising sign of the team’s potential.

Dorigo is optimistic that it’s sustainable.

“We've built a good platform with eight points and although there's certainly room for improvement, we've already shown we can hit the heights,” Dorigo writes.