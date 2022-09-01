News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United news: Whites prepare to send late bid to Yorkshire rivals as former defender hails strong start

Leeds United have just hours left of the window to fulfil their transfer aims – here are Thursday’s key headlines.

By Flora Snelson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:31 am

Deadline day LIVE

With the transfer window set to slam shut at 11pm on Thursday evening, chances for Leeds United to add to their squad are running out.

Though the Whites have already brought in eight new players, the goal of bringing in back-up for Patrick Bamford – set at the start of the summer – remains unfulfilled.

This time last year, Dan James was drafted in at the eleventh hour from Manchester United. Just twelve months later, there’s a chance that the Welshman could be bound for Tottenham Hotspur.

At the YEP we will be keeping you posted on every move as it emerges and develops.

Click here to stay up to date with the latest news as the transfer window draws to a close.

Whites prepare to send late bid to Yorkshire rivals

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is seen on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on May 15, 2022.

Leeds United are considering a late move for Sheffield United defender John Egan, according to the Express.

Jesse Marsch is currently missing four defenders – Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling, and Stuart Dallas – to injury, so Egan is reportedly being sought as a further option.

The Ireland international played every minute of last season for the Blades and is yet to be left out this term, too.

With the South Yorkshire club having stormed to the top of the Championship table, it may prove difficult for the Whites to prise their captain away.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: John Egan of Sheffield United celebrates the third goal scored by teammate Iliman Ndiaye (Not pictured) during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on August 20, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Read the latest transfer rumours from around the Premier League here.

Former Whites defender hails strong start

Ex-Leeds United hero Tony Dorigo is delighted with the way his former side have begun the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

The Whites claimed two wins, two draws and one defeat from their opening five games – leaving them sixth in the table.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

New signings have proved their worth and a barnstorming performance against Chelsea was a promising sign of the team’s potential.

Dorigo is optimistic that it’s sustainable.

“We've built a good platform with eight points and although there's certainly room for improvement, we've already shown we can hit the heights,” Dorigo writes.

“Eight points from 15 is a tally you would have taken before the season began and now we go into a pair of games against Brentford and Nottingham Forest where you think we can get points and build on our good start.”

Read Tony Dorigo’s exclusive YEP column in full here.

