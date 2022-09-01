Jesse Marsch press conference live: Leeds United head coach discusses deadline day moves
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch faces the media this afternoon ahead of his side’s trip to Brentford this weekend
Leeds’ last visit to Brentford is one which will live long in the memory.
Jack Harrison’s stoppage time winner, Raphinha walking the length of the pitch on his knees, Jesse Marsch mobbed by his staff at full-time and jubilant scenes inside the away end ensured Leeds’ Premier League survival was a pulsating and memorable affair.
This weekend, the Whites return to West London with the pressure not nearly as intense owing to United’s start to the campaign.
However, with a matter of hours before the transfer window closes this evening, Leeds are still thought to be ‘actively pursuing’ an additional striker, despite missing out on Charles de Ketelaere and seemingly Cody Gakpo, too, this summer.
Jesse Marsch will be speaking to the press about his side’s deadline day ambitions as well as previewing the trip to the capital.
Updates throughout the afternoon here.
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 13:39
Marsch on Brentford
Now is a new season, a new moment, a new opportunity for us against a good team. Staying in the league was a big moment for them too. This time they’ll be totally focused.
Marsch on transfers [cont]
Things can pop up in the 11th hour that weren’t there a month or two months ago.
Marsch on transfers
Victor and Andrea have worked so hard in the last three weeks. Again, we like our team, we think we’ve done a good job in this window. The whole time we’ve been figuring out ways to strengthen.
Marsch on Bamford starting this weekend
Yes, I think he can. We could start with Joffy and Patrick, that’s something we’ve been discussing. We have some more options which is a nice thing to have.
Marsch on Everton result
When I went back and watched it again, especially the second half, we played well, we were in command of the game.
Marsch on Brentford
The situation is completely different now. When you talk about Brentford you have to talk about set-piece situations, how creative they are in those moments. That’s what the preparation was today, set-pieces, what we need to be good at on the day. We’ll be expecting a tough match.
Marsch on Dan James exit
I don’t want to comment about Dan’s situation either.
Marsch on transfers
He’s active, we spoke when the day started, there were different discussions about strikers. Not sure how it’ll play out.
Marsch on transfers
I’m not willing to comment on transfers because I haven’t spoken to Victor, I’ve just got off the training pitch.
Marsch on injuries
We’re targeting after the international break [Rodrigo injury]. Everyone else in training except Stuart Dallas.