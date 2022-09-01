Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ last visit to Brentford is one which will live long in the memory.

Jack Harrison’s stoppage time winner, Raphinha walking the length of the pitch on his knees, Jesse Marsch mobbed by his staff at full-time and jubilant scenes inside the away end ensured Leeds’ Premier League survival was a pulsating and memorable affair.

This weekend, the Whites return to West London with the pressure not nearly as intense owing to United’s start to the campaign.

Jesse Marsch is speaking to the media on transfer deadline day (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

However, with a matter of hours before the transfer window closes this evening, Leeds are still thought to be ‘actively pursuing’ an additional striker, despite missing out on Charles de Ketelaere and seemingly Cody Gakpo, too, this summer.

Jesse Marsch will be speaking to the press about his side’s deadline day ambitions as well as previewing the trip to the capital.