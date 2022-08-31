Leeds United transfer news live on deadline day: Bamba Dieng latest as Whites remain 'active'
Whites fans are waiting with bated breath to discover if Leeds United can capture the perfect striker.
After a season badly blighted by injury, United fans were relieved when their club got transfers underway before the window even opened, announcing the signing of Brenden Aaronson just four days after Leeds secured their third term in the top flight at Brentford on the final day of the 2021/2022 season.
The business continued apace, too – the club strengthened the youth ranks at Thorp Arch, brought in an experienced ‘keeper as all-important back-up to Illan Meslier, and in the blink of an eye, the central midfield went from a weakness to an area of considerable strength.
Before you knew it, there were no less than eight new faces at Elland Road – but the question of whether United will capture a striker as back-up for Patrick Bamford, whose injury-riddled 2021/2022 season caused huge problems for the Whites, lingers troublingly.
The scintillating form of Rodrigo quieted concerns, but the Spaniard’s dislocated shoulder, suffered in a freak accident during the Whites’ 1-1 draw with Everton, has reignited calls for a forward – but the board will only move for the ‘right’ man, says CEO Angus Kinnear, not just a ‘warm body’.
Will United land the 'exceptional’ talent they crave? Stay tuned below to find out….
Leeds United transfer news LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 13:07
Movement at Elland Road
Seal of approval
Salim Lamrani, formerly on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United staff, has given his thoughts on the latest Leeds United target.
Prolific bagsman set for Premier League return
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a Chelsea player next season after all parties have reached an agreement on a deal for the Barcelona player.
The former Arsenal man returns to England after just one season at Camp Nou - where he scored 11 La Liga goals.
He has scored 68 Premier League goals in his career - including three against Leeds United.
Fresh updates incoming
Jesse Marsch will give his pre-Brentford press conference at 1.30pm this afternoon, when the media will doubtless probe the Whites boss on the latest news on the transfer-front.
Tune into our live blog to stay up to date with what Marsch has to say.
Dieng bid reportedly accepted
Bamba Dieng stats from last season
- More than one goal contribution in every three Ligue 1 appearances
- 3 Europa League starts
- 1 AFCON goal and 11 Senegal caps
Leeds United transfer state of play from Graham Smyth
Leeds United are active in the transfer market on deadline day in an attempt to bring in a forward.
Victor Orta landed in the UK around 8am, having come close to bringing Cody Gakpo with him from PSV, and set about the next targets on his shortlist.
Reports in France are linking the Whites with Marseille man Bamba Dieng as Leeds move swiftly on from their Dutch disappointment.
The Whites want to bolster Jesse Marsch's front line with an additional forward, although they may also lose one if Daniel James ends up leaving the club.
The summer arrival of Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison's early season form have made it unlikely that James will enjoy the same level of game time this season and with a World Cup on the horizon he could decide to seek more guaranteed first team opportunities elsewhere.
Whatever the day brings, Leeds' involvement on deadline day is almost certain to go to the wire, with under 12 hours remaining in the window.
Whites-linked US international undergoes medical at AC Milan
Leeds United-linked right-back Sergiño Dest is in the process of having a medical at AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Reports early in the transfer window claimed that the Whites hoped to strengthen their defence with the 21-year-old, who joined Barcelona from the Ajax academy in 2020.
Dest, who has 17 international caps, would be among friends at Elland Road with US stars Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams already installed under Jesse Marsch.
But now it looks like the defender is destined for Serie A.
Ex-Leeds United left back becomes free agent
Danny Rose’s Watford contract has been terminated in a mutual agreement between club and player.
The defender came through Leeds United’s academy but departed Thorp Arch before making a single senior appearance for the Whites in 2007.
Since signing for the Hornets last summer, Rose only made 8 appearances as Watford were relegated from the Premier League.
The Doncaster-born defender has not made an appearance since December 2021 and is now a free agent.
Could Leeds’ pursuit of a left-back lead them toward a player reunion?
Former Jesse Marsch player signs contract extension
Leeds United have been linked with young defender Joško Gvardiol for a long time, and came close to signing the Croatian when he was a teenager ahead of United’s first season in the Premier League in the summer of 2020.
This window, though, the Whites’ chances of securing his services were improved by the fact that Jesse Marsch is now at the helm, as the pair worked together at RB Leipzig.
But Gvardiol has just signed a contract extension which will keep him at the German club until June 2027, according to Fabrizio Romano.