For the third time in his career James finds himself at the centre of speculation ahead of deadline day, thanks to the interest Tottenham Hotspur have been showing in him.

James signed for Leeds at the second attempt on August 31 2021, having had to sit at Elland Road and watch a move from Swansea fall apart around him at the last minute in January 2019.

Leeds’ own possibilities in the market are believed to be heavily linked to James’ fate. Reports have suggested that the Whites will only move for a player to complete Jesse Marsch’s forward line if Spurs press ahead with a move for James and Marsch did not completely rule out a departure when speaking after the Everton game.

"I think he's been a big part of what we've done here, before I came and since I've been here,” said the head coach.

"I don't anticipate big movements in the group, but we have to just see what happens in the next 24 hours.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday that Spurs were in talks over a loan-to-buy deal for James and if he should make a surprise exit, Leeds would attempt to land either Wolves man Hwang Hee-chan or PSV star Cody Gakpo.

Marsch admitted on Tuesday night that Hee-chan has been ‘on the list’ all summer and the South Korean has worked with the American twice previously. The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported a failed bid for the attacker less than 24 hours after Marsch’s comments.

DEADLINE DRAMA? Daniel James is a target for Tottenham Hotspur and any move is reportedly linked to what Leeds United will then do to bolster Jesse Marsch's attack. Pic: Getty

Gakpo, meanwhile, has been linked to an Elland Road move in the window and PSV’s Champions League exit before the group stages, at the hands of Rangers, has prompted a number of clubs, including Southampton, to step up their pursuit for his services. The Dutchman was in the starting line-up for PSV against Volendam in Wednesday evening’s Eredivisie clash.

Leeds’ contentment with their three-man striking department of Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Joe Gelhardt, was put under further scrutiny in the wake of Rodrigo’s dislocated shoulder, sustained against Everton. Bamford was not considered fit enough to come into the game as early as the 32nd minute but did later replace Gelhardt to make his return from a groin injury.