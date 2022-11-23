Leeds United are currently sitting 15th in the Premier League as the league takes a six week break for the World Cup in Qatar. Their last five fixtures have included three losses and two wins with their most recent win coming against Bournemouth on 5 November and the previous triumph coming the week before as they stood victorious over Liverpool at Anfield.

Now, however, Jesse Marsch’s side celebrates supporting the players currently representing their country at the World Cup: USA captain Tyler Adams and his fellow compatriot Brenden Aaronson as well as Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen.

Both Americans featured in their opening match against Wales, with Aaronson being introduced in the 66th minute. Kristensen played the full 90 minutes against Tunisia and ensured his side kept a clean sheet.

As the January transfer window looms, here is the latest transfer news from Elland Road

Leeds set to lose out on £70m man

Leeds were said to be hopeful of signing PSV’s Cody Gakpo in the upcoming transfer window but have been dealt another crucial blow, as the Dutch man scored both his team’s goals against Senegal in the World Cup.

Gakpo, 23, has been a constant hope for Jesse Marsch but former Holland player Wesley Sneijder believes that his increasingly impressive form is bound to attract interest from other Premier League clubs. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Sneijder has said: “How much he will raise (for PSV) depends largely on this World Cup. If he scores two or three more here, it could be eighty million euros. That’s how it works.”

This statement comes after claims from PSV’s CEO Marcel Brands that Leeds only offered an upfront fee of £30m for the winger which was quickly turned down.

Claims made for new January arrivals

The journalist Dean Jones has said he believes Leeds United will sign two new attackers in January as Patrick Bamford appears to be struggling for form and fitness this year.

Despite Marsch’s side scoring 22 goals in 14 Premier League fixtures, Jones has told GiveMeSport that the Whites should be active in the New Year, signing two different forwards in moves that could potentially save Jesse Marsch’s job: “I think he’ll sign two different sorts of attackers in the next window.

“Who these guys are could basically determine whether Marsch stays in the job there or not, so he’s got to get the right man.”

Leeds’ Stuart McKinstry in pre-season July 2021

Leeds starlet linked with Championship move

20-year-old Leeds midfielder, Stuart McKinstry, has been linked with a move to Sheffield United next year following the conclusion of his contract at Elland Road. Yorkshire Live have listed McKinstry in names that have reportedly already been mentioned and as the midfielder’s future at Leeds is currently unclear, it’s possible Paul Heckingbottom could well make a play to sign the former Motherwell star.

